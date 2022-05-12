HBO Max Acquires Wild Romania Doc

BUCHAREST: Wild Romania / România sălbatică by Dan Dinu and Cosmin Dumitrache, the most complex documentary project on Romanian nature, will stream on HBO Max starting 12 May 2022. It will also be available on HBO starting July 2022.

The three-part miniseries is a 100% Romanian coproduction, produced by NTD Film in coproduction with Libra Film Productions and Avanpost. It received three Gopo Awards for best documentary, best original music and best sound at the ceremony on 3 May 2022.

Wild Romania was made during 10 years using footage gathered within thousands of kilometres across the country. The project started in 2010 as a photography project, but Dan Dinu and Cosmin Dumitrache decided to turn it into a documentary in 2018. Wild Romania premiered with much appreciation from the audience at the 2021 Transilvania IFF (TIFF)

The three episodes will stream on 12, 19 and 26 May 2022.

HBO Max is currently available in 61 countries.