Innovative New VPX Studios Brings Cutting Edge Virtual Production To Romania

BUCHAREST: The Bucharest based VPX Studios created by lighting and sound equipment supplier Marbo Trade together with Buftea Studios has become one of the first virtual production studios in Romania.

VPX Studios, created to support livestream and broadcast productions during the COVID pandemic, is one of the first of its kind in Eastern Europe complete with extensive Unreal Engine 3D creation capabilities, which allows the design team to render real time 3D images on the wall from the tracked camera perspective, and updates it as camera moves across studio. The new facility features a semi-circular production with 25 x 6 metre LED space.

Marbo Trade, a leading supplier of equipment to live concerts, decided to create the studios when COVID shut down concert activity across Europe. Although COVID related restrictions have receded and live events have returned, the demand for VPX productions has continued with a permanent set instead at Buftea Studios.