BELGRADE: Admissions to domestic films in Serbia increased from 864,177 in 2018 to 958,980 in 2019. Total admissions in Serbia also went up from 4,476,043 in 2018 to 4,784,598 in 2019, while total gross increased from 14.6 m EUR in 2018 to 16.6 m EUR in 2019.
The most watched Serbian film in regular distribution in 2019 was the action rom-com Taxi Blues / Taksi Bluz, with 272,793 admissions and 848,484 EUR / 99,677,377 RSD gross. The film directed by Miroslav Stamatov was produced by Viktorija Film Film and Klan produkcija, and it was distributed by Art Vista.
The second most watched Serbian film in 2019 is the Russian/Serbian coproduction Balkan Line / Balkanska međa by Andrey Volgin (coproduced by Archangel Studio and distributed by Art Vista), with 257,568 admissions and 826,052 EUR / 97,042,130 RSD gross.
Taxi Blues / Taksi Bluz ranks 3rd in the overall admissions and box office charts, while Balkan Line / Balkanska međa is 4th.
The rest of the domestic chart is as follows: Military Academy 5 / Vojna akademija 5 by Dejan Zečević (produced by NIRA and Radio Television Serbia – RTS) with 92,978 admissions and 233,789 EUR / 27,477,107 RSD gross, The Team / Ekipa by Marko Sopić (produced by Cinemašina and distributed by MCF – Megacom Film) with 73,370 admissions and 241,537 EUR / 28,387,728 RSD gross, the dramedy Real Story / Realna priča by Gordan Kičić (produced by Kombajn Film in coproduction with Cross Media Agency and distributed by Art Vista) with 54,344 admissions and 160,566 EUR / 18,869,197 RSD gross.
The most popular foreign films in Serbian cinemas in 2019 were: Joker, The Lion King, Avengers: Endgame, Frozen 2 and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.