FESTIVALS: The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao Wins FEST 2020 in Belgrade

BELGRADE: Karim Aïnouz’s The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao / A Vida Invisivel won the Belgrade Victor Award for Best Film in the Main Competition of the 48th FEST, which officially closed on 8 March 2019. The festival awards were presented at a ceremony hosted by the Kombank Hall in Belgrade.
The largest and most popular film festival in Serbia consisted of the following sections this year: Main Competition, Gala by Knjaz Miloš, FEST 48, FEST Focus, Serbian Film (Serbia and Friends), FEST Classic, Mozzart GFEST and Special Screenings.
FULL LIST OF AWARDS:
Main competition:
Belgrade Victor Award for Best Film:
The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao / A Vida Invisivel (Brazil, Germany)
Directed by Karim Aïnouz
Best Actor:
Goran Bogdan for Father / Otac (Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Srdan Golubović
Produced by Baš Čelik, ASAP Films, Neue Mediopolis, Propeler Film, Vertigo, scca/Pro.Ba
Coproduced by ZDF Arte, Arte France
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, Arte France, ZDF Arte, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung , CNC – Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Ministère Français de la Culture et de la Communication - Institut Français – Aides aux Cinémas du Monde, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Center, the Sarajevo Film Fund, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA of the European Union, FS Viba Film
Best Actress:
Trine Dyrholm for Queen of Hearts (Denmark, Sweden)
Directed by May el-Toukhy
Best Script:
Rita Kalnejais for Babyteeth (Australia)
Directed by Shannon Murphy
Best Debut:
Director Filippo Meneghetti for The Two of Us / Deux (France, Belgium)
The FEST Focus Award for Best Film in the FEST Focus Competition:
Ivana the Terrible / Ivana cea Groaznică (Romania, Serbia)
Directed by Ivana Mladenović
Produced by microFILM, Dunav 84
Coproduced by the Romanian Television, nomada.solo, Verde Stop Arena
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia
Politika Award for Best Serbian Film:
Vienna Hallways / Sumrak u bečkom haustoru (Serbia)
Directed by Mladen Đorđević
Produced by Corona Film, Cinnamon Films
Nebojša Đukelić Award for Best Film in the Region:
Matriarch / Mater (Croatia, Serbia, France, Bosna and Herzegovina)
Directed by Jure Pavlović
Produced by Sekvenca
Coproduced by Wake Up Films, Les Films de l'oeil sauvage, Udruženje Novi film
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, L'Aide aux cinémas du monde – CNC, Film Center Serbia, the Sarajevo Film Fund
Stella Artois Most Wanted Movie Award:
Father / Otac
Directed by Srdan Golubović
The Audience Award for Best European Film:
Vienna Hallways / Sumrak u bečkom haustoru
Directed by Mladen Đorđević
Merlinka Award for Best Queer Film:
The Two of Us / Deux
Directed by Filippo Meneghetti