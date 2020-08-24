Serbia Re-opens Cinemas

BELGRADE: Serbia announced its decision to re-open cinemas, theatres and concerts halls on 24 August 2020, with restrictions they must strictly adhere to. As a consequence, two major cineplexes will re-open on 1 September 2020.

The Cineplexx cinemas will re-open on 1 September 2020 with the re-run of box office hits such as Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Frozen II or the domestic feature film Ajvar, directed by Ana Maria Rossi, with tickets costing only 0.85 EUR /100 RSD.

Kombank Dvorana / The Kombank Hall in Belgrade also plan to open its facilities on 1 September 2020 with previous hits such as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Lion King, Ford v Ferrari or Maleficient 2, which will be followed on 2 September 2020 with premieres such as Tenet, The New Mutants or SamSam. The admission tickets for the re-opening day at the Kombank Hall are again 0.85 EUR /100 RSD.

According to the latest authorithies' requests, the number of the spectators must not exceed 500 and the wearing of masks is mandatory, as well as keeping a physical distance of 1.5 metres or one empty seat between people.

In the last months only two cinemas have been operationg in entire Serbia – Ada Ciganlija Drive-in and Art Cinema Kolarac / Art bioskop Kolarac - on its roof terrace. They screened mainly re-runs, art house titles already seen in winter film festivals or classic films.