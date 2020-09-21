Serbian Cinema Admissions Increase in Mid-September

BELGRADE: Cinemas in Serbia officially re-opened on September 3 and there already is a slight increase in admissions in comparison with the results in the first ten days of the month. The total admissions number for the period of 10-16 September is 32,463, as compared to 27,775 from 3 September to 10 September.

The box office chart is topped by US films: Disney’s Mulan (12,669 admissions), Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (8,016), Russell Crowe’s Unhinged (3592), Fox’s New Mutants (1,409), Disney’s Onward (1,063 admissions).

According to the weekly competitive report, cinemas in Serbia grossed 14,162,924 RSD / 120,403 EUR from 10 September to 16 September. By comparison, during the last full week before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemics, 5-11 March 2020, there were 67,440 admissions with 26,812,102 RSD / 227,937 EUR. Meanwhile, neighbouring Croatia, which has about 60 percent of the population of Serbia, had 17,834 admissions during the period from 10 September to 13 September, with box office of 863.429,00 HRK / 114.482 EUR.

As reported by Nova S last week, Igor Stanković, the director of the Megacom MCF distribution company and the Kombank Hall / Kombank dvorana, expects that the distributors and cinemas in Serbia will have suffered a loss of 6-7 million EUR during 2020. Ivan Hinić, the programme director of the Cineplexx cinemas in Serbia, states that they expect an increase in admissions and that ’normal’ results from previous periods will be reached by the beginning of 2021.