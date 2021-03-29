FESTIVALS: Belgrade’s March Festival 2021 Pushed Back to Mid-April for Double Edition

BELGRADE: The 67th edition of the March Festival (Martovski festival – Belgrade’s Documentary and Short Film Festival) in the capital of Serbia, which was not able to take place in 2020, will be a double festival in 2021, covering both the 67th and 68th editions. The Festival will take place from 19 to 25 April.

The festival will screen the complete 2020 competition selection, as well as the films that will be included in the competition programme for 2021. The Festival awards will also be combined for the 67th and 68th editions of the Festival. The new artistic director is Dejan Dabić, a film critic and animated filmmaker.

The March Festival / Martovski festival is one of the oldest European and world film festivals, and the oldest film festival of any sort in Serbia. This year, it will take place in the screening halls of Belgrade’s Youth Hall / Dom omladine Beograda. It will include documentaries of over 50 minutes, experimental film and video art, animated and short film. It will provide a number of special screenings, expert programmes and panel discussions for professionals and students, meetings and Q&A sessions with Festival guests, and master classes.

The festival is sponsored and supported by the City of Belgrade, Serbia’s Ministry of Culture and Information, and Film Center Serbia.