FNE at FEST 2021: Loan Shark

BELGRADE: The crime thriller Loan Shark / Lihvar by young director Nemanja Ćeranić will have its national premiere in the main competition of FEST 2021. This is the first Serbian film to be shot completely during the pandemic.

Mundir pays money back to the criminal who lent it to him to get into the business, then collects all the remaining money from his debtors. He believes that he has closed a chapter in his life and is one step away from making his retirement dream come true. However, the stress of the day causes a diabetic shock and Mundir makes one wrong move that could cost him dearly.

Strahinja Madžarević penned the script. The main role is played by Dušan Petković and the cast includes: Strahinja Blažić, Branko Vidaković, Milica Grujičić, Zlatan Vidović, Ivan Đorđević Džudi, Mladen Andrejević, Aleksandar Đurica, Tatjana Venčalovski and Jovo Maksić.

Aljoša Ćeranić, the brother of Nemanja Ćeranić, produced the film independently through Tracktor Film.

The shooting started in March 2020, but it stopped after just one day due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and it resumed in June 2020.

The shooting took place in the Serbian town of Inđija, the hometown of the Ćeranić brothers. The Berlin-based Media Move has acquired the world sales rights.

The film will be released in Serbian cinemas by Art Vista later in May 2021.

Production Information:

Producer:

Tracktor Film (Serbia)

Aljoša Ćeranić:

Credits:

Director: Nemanja Ćeranić

Scriptwriter: Strahinja Madžarević

DoP: Dušan Grubin

Cast: Dušan Petković, Strahinja Blažić, Jovo Maksić, Ivan Đorđević Džudi, Mladen Andrejević, Aleksandar Đurica, Tatjana Venčalovski