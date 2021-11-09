BOX OFFICE: South Wind 2 – Speed Up Tops Serbian Box Office By a Landslide

BELGRADE: Domestic films continues to be the major draw in the case of Serbian cinemas. The latest in a long series, the action thriller South Wind 2 – Speed Up / Južni vetar 2 – Ubrzanje directed by Miloš Avramović, topped the 4 - 7 November 2021 weekend chart by a landslide, with impressive 115,227 admissions with 53 prints, grossing 443,788 EUR / 52,206,320 RSD. The local distributor is Taramount Film and the film is a Serbian/Croatian coproduction.

In comparison, last month Dragan Bjelogrlić's biopic Toma, produced by Cobra Film and Minacord, racked up 91,042 admissions over the week of 16 - 22 September 2021, following another recent Serbian feature Bad Blood / Nečista krv – Greh predaka directed by Milutin Petrović and produced by This and That Production, which had 27,274 admissions during its first week (26 August - 2 September 2021). Film Center Serbia supported the production of all three features in question.

The film follows the actions of a ruthless drug lord who, while securing his hold on the Serbian criminal underworld, is forced to return to the streets and bloody his hands when his brother gets in trouble with a rival cartel.

Miloš Avramović directed from a script written by Petar Mihajlović and himself. Lazar Radić is the film’s director of photography and Lazar Predojev is the editor. Miloš Biković leads the cast consisting of Miodrag Radonjić, Predsrag Miki Manojlović, Alerksandar Berček, Jovana Stojiljković, Luka Grbić, Marian Valev, Zachary Baharov, Anastasia Everall , Mak Marinov, Assen Blatechki, Nenad Heraković, Mladen Sovilj.

South Wind 2 – Speed Up / Južni vetar 2 – Ubrzanje was produced by Miloš Avramović and Tatjana Žeželj Gojković through Režim doo and coproduced by Telekom Srbija, Archangel Digital Studios, Telefilm, Archangel Studios, and Film District. The production was supported by Film Center Serbia and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre – HAVC.

The shooting took place on locations in the Eastern region of Serbia, as well as in Belgrade, and in Kastav in Croatia.

Production Information:

Producer:

Režim doo (Serbia)

Coproducers:

Telekom Srbija (Serbia)

Archangel Digital Studios (Serbia)

Telefilm (Croatia)

Archangel Studios (Serbia)

Film District

Supported by Film Center Serbia and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre – HAVC

Contacts:

Miloš Avramović (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ); Tatjana Žeželj Gojković (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. )

Credits:

Director: Miloš Avramović

Scriptwriter: Petar Mihajlović, Miloš Avramović

DoP: Lazar Radić

Editor: Lazar Predojev

Cast: Miloš Biković, Miodrag Radonjić, Predsrag Miki Manojlović, Alerksandar Berček, Jovana Stojiljković, Luka Grbić, Marian Valev, Zachary Baharov, Anastasia Everall , Mak Marinov, Assen Blatechki, Nenad Heraković, Mladen Sovilj