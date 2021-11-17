CGA Belgrade Conference 2021 Embraces Metaverse

BELGRADE: The virtual conference CGA BelGrade is scheduled for 18-19 November, with its theme centered around Metaversity, a concept that blends the power of collective wisdom and the world beyond digital.

This year’s conference aims to enhance the industry knowledge about the opportunities for designing and production in the metaverse. Serbia is now one of the industry’s most vibrant markets in Eastern Europe.

The conference opens with a keynote presentation by Wonder Dynamics, one of the most talked-about startups in Hollywood, led by Nikola Todorovic and Hollywood actor Tye Sheridan, with a studio opened in the Serbian city of Novi Sad. The session will be followed by an exclusive look into the development process of the hybrid project Deleted, being developed and produced by Belgrade’s Open Studio and MIR Media.

Other CGAlliance participants include Milovan Dekić of Belgrade’s Nordeus and business consultants RevThink with a lecture and a two-day workshop.

The pandemic has marked a peak in content production and an opportunity for new players to offer their content and services globally. The workshop is designed to help accelerate the positioning of the creative studios in advertising, animation, gaming, VFX, and sound. The CGArts content track will explore the character and artistic development of some of the Serbia-based game dev studios. CGAcademy, a programme curated by Crater Training Center from the Serbian capital, will offer in-depth sessions on metahuman customisation by its creators from 3Lateral/Epic Games.

All sessions are free to attend with prior registration required. CGA Belgrade has been supported by 3Lateral/Epic Games, Autodesk, Nordeus, Mad Head Games, Playstudios Europe, the Ministry of Culture and Information and the US Embassy in Serbia.

CGA Belgrade is an international gathering of key industry players in VFX, gaming, VR, and digital arts, initiated by the Serbia Film Commission, Crater Training Center and the portal VFXSerbia.