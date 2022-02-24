BOX OFFICE: Radivoje Andrić’s How I Learned to Fly Leads Serbian BO

BELGRADE: Serbian hitmaker Radivoje Andrić’s fourth feature How I Learned to Fly / Leto kada sam naučila da letim , which premiered nationally on 16 February in Belgrade’s Kombank Hall / Kombank dvoranaKombank dvorana , racked up 27,422 admissions over the weekend of cinema distribution in Serbia, grossing 97,287 EUR / 11,447,132 RSD, significantly outperforming Hollywood features Uncharted, Death on the Nile, Marry Me, and becoming another domestic blockbuster.

A seemingly boring vacation with two old ladies turns into a life changing experience for 12 year old Sofia, as she kisses a boy, reunites with estranged family and faces mortality on an idyllic island in the Mediterranean.

The script penned by Ljubica Luković is based on Jasminka Petrović’s popular novel of the same title. Dušan Joksimović is the film’s director of photography and the cast is comprised of Klasra Hrvanović, Olga Odanović, Snježana Sinovčić, Žarko Laušević, Luka Bajto and Ema Kereta Rogić.

The film is a coproduction between Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria and Slovakia. The producers are Maja Popović and Milan Stojanović of Serbia’ SENSE Production, whereas the coproducers are Anikica Tilić Jurić through Croatia’s Kinorama, Stefan Kitanov through Bulgaria’s Art Fest, and Katarina Krnacova from Slovakia’s Silverart.

The production has been supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, and the SEE Cinema Network.

The shooting took place on location on the island of Hvar in Croatia, and in Belgrade.

The local distributor is Art Vista and at the moment it is being distributed on 79 prints.

Production information:

SENSE Production (Serbia)

Kinorama (Croatia)

Art Fest (Bulgaria)

Silverart (Slovakia)

Credits:

Director: Radivoje Andrić

Scriptwriter: Ljubica Luković

DoP: Dušan Joksimović

Cast: Klasra Hrvanović, Olga Odanović, Snježana Sinovčić, Žarko Laušević, Luka Bajto. Ema Kereta Rogić