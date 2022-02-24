24-02-2022

FNE at FEST 2022: Belgrade’s FEST Ready to Kick Off in Person

    BELGRADE: This year's International Film Festival – FEST is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and will be held from 25 February to 6 March at the Belgrade Festivals Centre. This edition's slogan New Brave World is a word play relating to the slogan of the first FEST held in 1971, which was Brave New World.

    The audience of Serbia’s largest film festival will be offered over 80 premiere films in various programme selections, and screenings will be held in 12 cinema halls across Belgrade. As Far As I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović, the latest feature by Stefan Arsenijević, will be screened at the opening 25 on February in the Kombank Hall. This will mark the Serbian premiere of the film that won numerous awards, including the Crystal Globe for Best Film at the prestigious 55th Karlovy Vary Film Festival, as well as the Best Actor Award for Ibrahim Koma and a Special Mention for Director of Photography Jelena Stanković at the same festival.

    The Belgrade Victor Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art will be given to eminent personalities from the Serbian film industry - director Emir Kusturica and actor Predrag Miki Manojlović.

    On the occasion of the jubilee 50th edition of the Festival, post offices of Serbia have prepared a collector's set of postage stamps for each decade of FEST's existence.

    Main competition programme:

    Leave No Traces  / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, Czech Republic, France)
    Directed by: Jan P. Matuszyński
    Produced by Aurum Film in coproduction with Les Contes Modernes (France), Background films (Czech Republic), Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab and the Czech Television (Czech Republic), the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund (Poland)
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée and the Czech Film Fund

    Red Rocket (USA)
    Directed by Sean Baker

    Working Class Heroes / Heroji radničke klase (Serbia)
    Directed by Miloš Pušić
    Produced by Altertise
    Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, the Provincial Secretarit for Culture of Vojvodina, and Film Center Serbia

    BitcH, A Derogatory Term For A Woman  / Prasica, slabšalni izraz za žensko (Slovenia)
    Directed by Tijana Zinajić
    Produced by December
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Aatalanta, Gustav Film, 001, Teleking and Zavod EE
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

    House Arrest / Delo (Russia)
    Directed by Aleksey German Jr

    America Latina (Italy, France)
    Directed by Damiano D’Innocenzo, Fabio D’Innocenzo

    The Line / La Ligne (France, Belgium, Switzerland)
    Directed by Ursula Meier

    Lucifer / Luzifer (Austria)
    Directed by: Peter Brunner

    My Night / Ma Nuit (France)
    Directed by: Antoinette Boulat

    Darking / Mrak (Serbia, Denmark, Bulgaria, Italy, Greece)
    Directed by Dušan Milić
    Produced by Film Deluxe International
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Fondo Audiovisio FVG

    Incredible But True / Incroyable Mais Vrai (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Quentin Dupieux

    Nitram (Australia)
    Directed by Justin Kurzel

    The Accusation / Les Choses Humaines (France)
    Directed by Yvan Attal

    Blue Moon / Crai Nou (Romania)
    Directed by Alina Grigore
    Produced by InLight Center in coproduction with Atelier de Film, Forest Film, Smart Sound Studios and Avanpost

    After the Winter / Poslije zime (Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Ivan Bakrač
    Produced by Montenegrin Artikulacija Film and ABHO Film, in coproduction with Serbian Akcija Film and Biberche Productions, Croatian Maxima Film, and French Arizona Productions
    Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro and MEDIA – Creative Europe.

    Sisterhood / Sestri (North Macedonia, Kosovo*, Montenegro)
    Directed by Dina Duma
    Produced by List Production in coproduction with Added Value Films and ijVidea Production
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Film Centre of Montenegro.

    Pack of Sheep / Ageli Provaton (Grrece, Albania, Serbia)
    Directed by Dimitris Kanellopoulos
    Produced by Greece's Jungle Films, Graal Films, ERT, Artalb Film, Film Deluxe

    Superheroes / Supereroi (Italy)
    Directed by Paolo Genovese

    Vortex (France, Belgium, Monaco)
    Directed by Gaspar Noé

    The Staffroom / Zbornica (Croatia)
    Directed by Sonja Tarokić
    Produced by Kinorama
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

