FNE at FEST 2022: Belgrade’s FEST Ready to Kick Off in Person

The audience of Serbia’s largest film festival will be offered over 80 premiere films in various programme selections, and screenings will be held in 12 cinema halls across Belgrade. As Far As I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović, the latest feature by Stefan Arsenijević, will be screened at the opening 25 on February in the Kombank Hall. This will mark the Serbian premiere of the film that won numerous awards, including the Crystal Globe for Best Film at the prestigious 55th Karlovy Vary Film Festival, as well as the Best Actor Award for Ibrahim Koma and a Special Mention for Director of Photography Jelena Stanković at the same festival.
The Belgrade Victor Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art will be given to eminent personalities from the Serbian film industry - director Emir Kusturica and actor Predrag Miki Manojlović.
On the occasion of the jubilee 50th edition of the Festival, post offices of Serbia have prepared a collector's set of postage stamps for each decade of FEST's existence.
Main competition programme:
Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, Czech Republic, France)
Directed by: Jan P. Matuszyński
Produced by Aurum Film in coproduction with Les Contes Modernes (France), Background films (Czech Republic), Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab and the Czech Television (Czech Republic), the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund (Poland)
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée and the Czech Film Fund
Red Rocket (USA)
Directed by Sean Baker
Working Class Heroes / Heroji radničke klase (Serbia)
Directed by Miloš Pušić
Produced by Altertise
Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, the Provincial Secretarit for Culture of Vojvodina, and Film Center Serbia
BitcH, A Derogatory Term For A Woman / Prasica, slabšalni izraz za žensko (Slovenia)
Directed by Tijana Zinajić
Produced by December
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Aatalanta, Gustav Film, 001, Teleking and Zavod EE
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film
House Arrest / Delo (Russia)
Directed by Aleksey German Jr
America Latina (Italy, France)
Directed by Damiano D’Innocenzo, Fabio D’Innocenzo
The Line / La Ligne (France, Belgium, Switzerland)
Directed by Ursula Meier
Lucifer / Luzifer (Austria)
Directed by: Peter Brunner
My Night / Ma Nuit (France)
Directed by: Antoinette Boulat
Darking / Mrak (Serbia, Denmark, Bulgaria, Italy, Greece)
Directed by Dušan Milić
Produced by Film Deluxe International
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Fondo Audiovisio FVG
Incredible But True / Incroyable Mais Vrai (France, Belgium)
Directed by Quentin Dupieux
Nitram (Australia)
Directed by Justin Kurzel
The Accusation / Les Choses Humaines (France)
Directed by Yvan Attal
Blue Moon / Crai Nou (Romania)
Directed by Alina Grigore
Produced by InLight Center in coproduction with Atelier de Film, Forest Film, Smart Sound Studios and Avanpost
After the Winter / Poslije zime (Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Ivan Bakrač
Produced by Montenegrin Artikulacija Film and ABHO Film, in coproduction with Serbian Akcija Film and Biberche Productions, Croatian Maxima Film, and French Arizona Productions
Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro and MEDIA – Creative Europe.
Sisterhood / Sestri (North Macedonia, Kosovo*, Montenegro)
Directed by Dina Duma
Produced by List Production in coproduction with Added Value Films and ijVidea Production
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Film Centre of Montenegro.
Pack of Sheep / Ageli Provaton (Grrece, Albania, Serbia)
Directed by Dimitris Kanellopoulos
Produced by Greece's Jungle Films, Graal Films, ERT, Artalb Film, Film Deluxe
Superheroes / Supereroi (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Genovese
Vortex (France, Belgium, Monaco)
Directed by Gaspar Noé
The Staffroom / Zbornica (Croatia)
Directed by Sonja Tarokić
Produced by Kinorama
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre