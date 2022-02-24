FNE at FEST 2022: Belgrade’s FEST Ready to Kick Off in Person

BELGRADE: This year's International Film Festival – FEST is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and will be held from 25 February to 6 March at the Belgrade Festivals Centre . This edition's slogan New Brave World is a word play relating to the slogan of the first FEST held in 1971, which was Brave New World.

The audience of Serbia’s largest film festival will be offered over 80 premiere films in various programme selections, and screenings will be held in 12 cinema halls across Belgrade. As Far As I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović, the latest feature by Stefan Arsenijević, will be screened at the opening 25 on February in the Kombank Hall. This will mark the Serbian premiere of the film that won numerous awards, including the Crystal Globe for Best Film at the prestigious 55th Karlovy Vary Film Festival, as well as the Best Actor Award for Ibrahim Koma and a Special Mention for Director of Photography Jelena Stanković at the same festival.

The Belgrade Victor Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art will be given to eminent personalities from the Serbian film industry - director Emir Kusturica and actor Predrag Miki Manojlović.

On the occasion of the jubilee 50th edition of the Festival, post offices of Serbia have prepared a collector's set of postage stamps for each decade of FEST's existence.

Main competition programme:

Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, Czech Republic, France)

Directed by: Jan P. Matuszyński

Produced by Aurum Film in coproduction with Les Contes Modernes (France), Background films (Czech Republic), Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab and the Czech Television (Czech Republic), the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund (Poland)

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée and the Czech Film Fund

Red Rocket (USA)

Directed by Sean Baker

Working Class Heroes / Heroji radničke klase (Serbia)

Directed by Miloš Pušić

Produced by Altertise

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, the Provincial Secretarit for Culture of Vojvodina, and Film Center Serbia

BitcH, A Derogatory Term For A Woman / Prasica, slabšalni izraz za žensko (Slovenia)

Directed by Tijana Zinajić

Produced by December

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Aatalanta, Gustav Film, 001, Teleking and Zavod EE

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

House Arrest / Delo (Russia)

Directed by Aleksey German Jr

America Latina (Italy, France)

Directed by Damiano D’Innocenzo, Fabio D’Innocenzo

The Line / La Ligne (France, Belgium, Switzerland)

Directed by Ursula Meier

Lucifer / Luzifer (Austria)

Directed by: Peter Brunner

My Night / Ma Nuit (France)

Directed by: Antoinette Boulat

Darking / Mrak (Serbia, Denmark, Bulgaria, Italy, Greece)

Directed by Dušan Milić

Produced by Film Deluxe International

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Fondo Audiovisio FVG

Incredible But True / Incroyable Mais Vrai (France, Belgium)

Directed by Quentin Dupieux

Nitram (Australia)

Directed by Justin Kurzel

The Accusation / Les Choses Humaines (France)

Directed by Yvan Attal

Blue Moon / Crai Nou (Romania)

Directed by Alina Grigore

Produced by InLight Center in coproduction with Atelier de Film, Forest Film, Smart Sound Studios and Avanpost

After the Winter / Poslije zime (Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Ivan Bakrač

Produced by Montenegrin Artikulacija Film and ABHO Film, in coproduction with Serbian Akcija Film and Biberche Productions, Croatian Maxima Film, and French Arizona Productions

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro and MEDIA – Creative Europe.

Sisterhood / Sestri (North Macedonia, Kosovo*, Montenegro)

Directed by Dina Duma

Produced by List Production in coproduction with Added Value Films and ijVidea Production

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Film Centre of Montenegro.

Pack of Sheep / Ageli Provaton (Grrece, Albania, Serbia)

Directed by Dimitris Kanellopoulos

Produced by Greece's Jungle Films, Graal Films, ERT, Artalb Film, Film Deluxe

Superheroes / Supereroi (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Genovese

Vortex (France, Belgium, Monaco)

Directed by Gaspar Noé

The Staffroom / Zbornica (Croatia)

Directed by Sonja Tarokić

Produced by Kinorama

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre