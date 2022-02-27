FNE at FEST 2022: FEST Forward in Belgrade In Progress

BELGRADE: FEST Forward is an international coproduction market and networking platform focusing on empowering European coproductions in the Balkan region. The new edition of the market is running, from 27 February to 1 March, during the 50the edition FEST , in the capital of Serbia.

The selected projects will compete for partner awards and for the FEST Forward Best Pitch Award, including a cash prize of 5,000 EUR, to be spent on the development of a project presented under the FEST Forward programme.

FEST Forward 2022 - selected projects

Block 5 (Slovenia, Croatia)

Director: Klemen Dvornik

Producers: Barbara Daljavec, Branislav Srdić

Production company: A Atalanta

Eve After the Fall (Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovenia)

Director: Lana Barić

Producer: Irena Marković

Production company: Focus Media

The Memory of Autumn Mists (Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia, Hungary)

Director: Tina Ščavničar

Producer: Danijel Hočevar

Production company: Vertigo

Neither Voice (Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia)

Director: Ester Ivakič

Producers: Andraž Jerič, Jerca Jerič

Production company: Temporama

Nothing Will Be Named After Me (aka MAXIM) (Montenegro)

Director: Đorđe Vojvodić

Producer: Miljan Vučelić

Production company: Bitter Frames Productions

Once Upon a Future in the Balkans (Croatia, Slovenia)

Director: Predrag Ličina

Producer: Vanja Sremac

Production company: Terminal 3

Spite (Serbia, Portugal, Montenegro)

Director: Andrijana Stojković

Producer: Mirko Bojović

Production company: Baboon Production

Summer Teeth (Croatia)

Director: Dražen Žarković

Producer: Damir Terešak

Production company: Maxima film

That’s it for Today (Serbia, Croatia)

Director: Marko Đorđević

Producer: Miloš Pušić

Production company: Altertise

The Wolf (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)

Director: Miloš Škundrić

Producer: Marko Paljić

Production company: Paradox Film