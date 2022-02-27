FNE at FEST 2022: FEST Forward in Belgrade In Progress

The selected projects will compete for partner awards and for the FEST Forward Best Pitch Award, including a cash prize of 5,000 EUR, to be spent on the development of a project presented under the FEST Forward programme.
FEST Forward 2022 - selected projects
Block 5 (Slovenia, Croatia)
Director: Klemen Dvornik
Producers: Barbara Daljavec, Branislav Srdić
Production company: A Atalanta
Eve After the Fall (Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovenia)
Director: Lana Barić
Producer: Irena Marković
Production company: Focus Media
The Memory of Autumn Mists (Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia, Hungary)
Director: Tina Ščavničar
Producer: Danijel Hočevar
Production company: Vertigo
Neither Voice (Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia)
Director: Ester Ivakič
Producers: Andraž Jerič, Jerca Jerič
Production company: Temporama
Nothing Will Be Named After Me (aka MAXIM) (Montenegro)
Director: Đorđe Vojvodić
Producer: Miljan Vučelić
Production company: Bitter Frames Productions
Once Upon a Future in the Balkans (Croatia, Slovenia)
Director: Predrag Ličina
Producer: Vanja Sremac
Production company: Terminal 3
Spite (Serbia, Portugal, Montenegro)
Director: Andrijana Stojković
Producer: Mirko Bojović
Production company: Baboon Production
Summer Teeth (Croatia)
Director: Dražen Žarković
Producer: Damir Terešak
Production company: Maxima film
That’s it for Today (Serbia, Croatia)
Director: Marko Đorđević
Producer: Miloš Pušić
Production company: Altertise
The Wolf (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)
Director: Miloš Škundrić
Producer: Marko Paljić
Production company: Paradox Film