FNE at FEST 2022: Winners of FEST Forward Industry Programme

BELGRADE: The jury of FEST Forward has chosen and announced the winners of this year's edition after three intensive days of the industry programme, which is an integral part of the ongoing Belgrade’s FEST .

The jury members, producers Ada Solomon, Guillaume de Seille, Yorgos Tsourgiannis and Aleš Pavlin, as well as director and producer Ivan Bakrač, gave a Jury special mention for passionate representation of female challenge in finding a true self to Eve After the Fall, represented by director Lana Barić and producer Irena Marković. The project is being produced by Croatia’s Focus Media.

For evoking a specific place and time through the emotional gaze of a young girl, the Film Centre of Montenegro Co-Developing Award goes to a strong creative team of director Ester Ivakič and producer Andraž Jerič, driving this debut feature film Neither Voice. The project is being produced by Slovenia’s Temporama.

For deconstructing the alpha male archetypes of a certain generation and its heritage in a small society, the Slovenian Film Centre Project Development Award goes to Nothing will Be Named After Me, represented by director Đorđe Vojvodić and producer Miljan Vučelić. The project is being produced by Montenegro’s Bitter Frames Productions.

For confident and honest presentation of the project about complexities of human nature and the extraordinary of the ordinary life, Film Center Serbia Best Pitch Award goes to That's It for Today, represented by director Marko Đorđević and producer Miloš Pušić. The project is being produced by Serbia’s Altertise.

Prior to that, on February 28, the Funding news panel took place, moderated by Simon Perry from ACE Producers. The participants were: Kamen Balkanski, Bulgarian National Film Center, Mathieu Fournet, CNC, Paolo Vidali, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, Aleksandra Božović, Film Centre of Montenegro, Anja Ilić, Film Centre - Republic of Srpska, Gordan Matić, Film Center Serbia, Nataša Bučar, Slovenian Film Centre.

The Funding panel was followed by the Case study: BadLuck Banging or Loony Porn directed by Radu Jude, How to develop and present projects for the international market? by Ada Solomon, from Microfilm, and Funding updates: Eurimages – A Producers Guide by Cadoux Iris (Eurimages, Project manager). Finally, Kamen Balkanski (MEDIA desk Bulgaria) and Una Domazetoski (MEDIA desk Serbia) held a presentation titled MEDIA – A Producers Guide.