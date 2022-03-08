FNE at FEST 2022: Justin Kurzel’s Nitram Wins 50th FEST in Belgrade

BELGRADE: Justin Kurzel’s Nitram won the Belgrade Victor Award for Best Film in the Main Competition of the 50th FEST , which wrapped officially on 6 March 2022. Dina Duma received the Best Director Award for her Macedonian/Kosovan/Montenegrin film Sisterhood / Sestri.

All festival programmes were held in person. Over 80 premiere films in various programme selections were screened in the course of this jubilee edition, and screenings were held in 12 cinema halls across Belgrade with a total of 52,000 cinemagoers. The encore screening programme postFESTum is currently in progress in several venues around the Serbian capital.

FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

Main Competition:

Belgrade Victor Award for Best Film:

Nitram (Australia)

Directed by Justin Kurzel

Best Director:

Dina Duma for Sisterhood / Sestri (North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro)

Produced by List Production in coproduction with Added Value Films and ijVidea Production

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and Film Centre of Montenegro

Best Actress:

Suzanne Jouannet for The Accusation / Les Choses Humaines (France)

Best Actor:

Caleb Landry Jones for Nitram (Australia)

Best Script:

Yvan Attal and Yaël Langmann for The Accusation / Les Choses Humaines (France)

Directed by Yvan Attal

Best Debut:

Sonja Tarokić for Staff Room / Zbornica (Croatia)

Directed by Sonja Tarokić

Produced by Kinorama

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Jury’s Special Mention:

House Arrest / Delo (Russia)

Directed by Aleksey German Jr

FEST Focus Award for Best Film in the FEST Focus Competition:

The World After Us / Le Monde Apres Nous (France)

Directed by Louda Ben Salah-Cazanas

Jury’s Special Mention:

Heroes / Heroji

Directed by Goran Nikolić

Produced by the Faculty of Dramatic Arts

Coproduced by Fame Solutions and Taking Wolf Productions

Supported by Film Center Serbia

Politika Award for Best Serbian Film:

As Far As I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, Lithuania, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria)

Directed by Stefan Aresenijević

Produced by Art & Popcorn

Coproduced by Artbox, Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Lithuanian Film Centre,France’s CNC, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, and Eurimages, MEDIA - Creative Europe

Nebojša Đukelić Award for Best Film in the Region:

Darking / Mrak (Serbia, Denmark, Bulgaria, Italy, Greece)

Directed by Dušan Milić

Produced by Film Deluxe International

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Fondo Audiovisio FVG

FEDEORA Award for the best film in the international selections:

The Accusation / Les Choses Humaines (France)

Directed by Yvan Attal

Belgrade Victor Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art:

Emir Kusturica

Predrag Miki Manojlović

Honourary Belgrade Victor Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art:

Dean Devlin