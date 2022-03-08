08-03-2022

FNE at FEST 2022: Justin Kurzel’s Nitram Wins 50th FEST in Belgrade

    Dina Duma, Milos Bikovic, Tamara Dragicevic Dina Duma, Milos Bikovic, Tamara Dragicevic photo: Dušan Milenković

    BELGRADE: Justin Kurzel’s Nitram won the Belgrade Victor Award for Best Film in the Main Competition of the 50th FEST, which wrapped officially on 6 March 2022. Dina Duma received the Best Director Award for her Macedonian/Kosovan/Montenegrin film Sisterhood / Sestri.

    All festival programmes were held in person. Over 80 premiere films in various programme selections were screened in the course of this jubilee edition, and screenings were held in 12 cinema halls across Belgrade with a total of 52,000 cinemagoers. The encore screening programme postFESTum is currently in progress in several venues around the Serbian capital.

    FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

    Main Competition:

    Belgrade Victor Award for Best Film:
    Nitram (Australia)
    Directed by Justin Kurzel

    Best Director:
    Dina Duma for Sisterhood / Sestri (North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro)
    Produced by List Production in coproduction with Added Value Films and ijVidea Production
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and Film Centre of Montenegro

    Best Actress:
    Suzanne Jouannet for The Accusation / Les Choses Humaines (France)

    Best Actor:
    Caleb Landry Jones for Nitram (Australia)

    Best Script:
    Yvan Attal and Yaël Langmann for The Accusation / Les Choses Humaines (France)
    Directed by Yvan Attal

    Best Debut:
    Sonja Tarokić for Staff Room / Zbornica (Croatia)
    Directed by Sonja Tarokić
    Produced by Kinorama
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Jury’s Special Mention:
    House Arrest / Delo (Russia)
    Directed by Aleksey German Jr

    FEST Focus Award for Best Film in the FEST Focus Competition:
    The World After UsLe Monde Apres Nous (France)
    Directed by Louda Ben Salah-Cazanas

    Jury’s Special Mention:
    Heroes / Heroji
    Directed by Goran Nikolić
    Produced by the Faculty of Dramatic Arts
    Coproduced by Fame Solutions and Taking Wolf Productions
    Supported by Film Center Serbia

    Politika Award for Best Serbian Film:
    As Far As I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, Lithuania, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Stefan Aresenijević
    Produced by Art & Popcorn
    Coproduced by Artbox, Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Lithuanian Film Centre,France’s CNC, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, and Eurimages, MEDIA - Creative Europe

    Nebojša Đukelić Award for Best Film in the Region:
    Darking / Mrak (Serbia, Denmark, Bulgaria, Italy, Greece)
    Directed by Dušan Milić
    Produced by Film Deluxe International
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Fondo Audiovisio FVG

    FEDEORA Award for the best film in the international selections:
    The Accusation / Les Choses Humaines (France)
    Directed by Yvan Attal

    Belgrade Victor Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art:
    Emir Kusturica
    Predrag Miki Manojlović

    Honourary Belgrade Victor Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art:
    Dean Devlin

