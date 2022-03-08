FNE at FEST 2022: Justin Kurzel’s Nitram Wins 50th FEST in Belgrade

All festival programmes were held in person. Over 80 premiere films in various programme selections were screened in the course of this jubilee edition, and screenings were held in 12 cinema halls across Belgrade with a total of 52,000 cinemagoers. The encore screening programme postFESTum is currently in progress in several venues around the Serbian capital.
FULL LIST OF AWARDS:
Main Competition:
Belgrade Victor Award for Best Film:
Nitram (Australia)
Directed by Justin Kurzel
Best Director:
Dina Duma for Sisterhood / Sestri (North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro)
Produced by List Production in coproduction with Added Value Films and ijVidea Production
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and Film Centre of Montenegro
Best Actress:
Suzanne Jouannet for The Accusation / Les Choses Humaines (France)
Best Actor:
Caleb Landry Jones for Nitram (Australia)
Best Script:
Yvan Attal and Yaël Langmann for The Accusation / Les Choses Humaines (France)
Directed by Yvan Attal
Best Debut:
Sonja Tarokić for Staff Room / Zbornica (Croatia)
Directed by Sonja Tarokić
Produced by Kinorama
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Jury’s Special Mention:
House Arrest / Delo (Russia)
Directed by Aleksey German Jr
FEST Focus Award for Best Film in the FEST Focus Competition:
The World After Us / Le Monde Apres Nous (France)
Directed by Louda Ben Salah-Cazanas
Jury’s Special Mention:
Heroes / Heroji
Directed by Goran Nikolić
Produced by the Faculty of Dramatic Arts
Coproduced by Fame Solutions and Taking Wolf Productions
Supported by Film Center Serbia
Politika Award for Best Serbian Film:
As Far As I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, Lithuania, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria)
Directed by Stefan Aresenijević
Produced by Art & Popcorn
Coproduced by Artbox, Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Lithuanian Film Centre,France’s CNC, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, and Eurimages, MEDIA - Creative Europe
Nebojša Đukelić Award for Best Film in the Region:
Darking / Mrak (Serbia, Denmark, Bulgaria, Italy, Greece)
Directed by Dušan Milić
Produced by Film Deluxe International
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Fondo Audiovisio FVG
FEDEORA Award for the best film in the international selections:
The Accusation / Les Choses Humaines (France)
Directed by Yvan Attal
Belgrade Victor Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art:
Emir Kusturica
Predrag Miki Manojlović
Honourary Belgrade Victor Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art:
Dean Devlin