PRODUCTION: Serbian Director Mladen Đorđević in Postroduction with Labour Day

BELGRADE: Serbian director Mladen Đorđević has entered postproduction with his feature film Labour Day / Prvi maj, which is a coproduction between Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Montenegro and Romania.

The story follows a group of former workers from a recently closed factory, who resort to the supernatural in their fight for personal dignity.

“Labour Day is a film about the potential for rebellion that people carry within themselves. It is also about the almost unlimited power and strength, which are also present in all of us, mostly hidden. With this film, I want to express my personal view on the very painful topic of the transition from a socialist to a capitalist society, but from, it seems to me, a fresh angle, combining engaged socio-political realism with elements of a psychological thriller", Mladen Đorđević said in a statement. He also penned the script.

The cast includes Tamara Krcunović, Leon Lučev, Momo Pićurić, Ivan Đorđević, Lidija Kordić, Mirsad Tuka, Szilvia Kriszan Tomislav Trifunović, Olivera Viktorović and Stefan Sterev.

The film is produced by Milan Stojanović through Serbia’s Sense Production and Mladen Đorđević through Serbia’s Banda Film, in coproduction with Martička Božilova through Bulgaria’s Agitprop, Ankica Jurić Tilić through Croatia’s Kinorama, Maria Drandaki through Greece’s Homemade Films, Ivan Marinović through Montenegro’s Adriatic Western, and Anamaria Antoci through Romania’s Tangaj Production.

The production has been supported by Film Center Serbia with 255,000 EUR / 30 m RSD, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Croatian Audivisual Center, the Greek Film Center, the Film Centre of Montenegro and Eurimages. The project is also co-financed by the Greek Television ERT.

At this point, Labour Day is expected to premiere in 2023.

Production Information:

Producers:

Sense Production (Serbia)

Milan Stojanović: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Banda Film (Serbia)

Coproducers:

Agitprop (Bulgaria)

Kinorama

Homemade Films

Adriatic Western

Tangaj Production

Credits:

Director: Mladen Đorđević

Scriptwriter: Mladen Đorđević

DoP: Dušan Grubin

Cast: Tamara Krcunović, Leon Lučev, Momo Pićurić, Ivan Đorđević, Szilvia Kriszan, Mirsad Tuka, Lidija Kordić, Tomislav Trifunović,Olivera Viktorović, Stefan Sterev