PRODUCTION: Serbian Director Goran Radovanović Shoots Erlking

BELGRADE: The acclaimed Serbian director Goran Radovanović is currently filming his new feature Erlking / Bauk, which is a coproduction between Serbia, Bulgaria and Russia, set in Serbia in 1999.

Eight-year-old Sava, his mother and one-year-old brother live in a Belgrade skyscraper. His father is absent, he works on a cargo ship. That relatively normal life is disrupted by the beginning of the bombing of Serbia. The air attacks begin in a general atmosphere of tension, disbelief and despair. Sava's behaviour is changing. His school is closed down, a shelter becomes another home, and the girl Milica, the daughter of the local priest he is in love with, leaves the country with her mother and sisters.

Radovanović has also written the script. The director of photography is Vladislav Opelyants, who also lensed most of Kiril Serebrennikov’s feature films. The cast includes Jakša Prpić, Sara Klimoska, Vojin Ćetković, Branka Šelić, Davor Janjić, Miloš Biković, and Kalina Kovačević, among others.

The film is produced by Goran Radovanović through Serbia’s NAMA FILM and coproduced by Serbia’s Archangel Digital Studios, Bulgaria’s Premier Studio Plus, and Russia’s Mosfilm. The production has been supported by Film Center Serbia with approximately 255,000 EUR and the Bulgarian National Film Center with approximately 100,000 EUR, as well as by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, and the Serbian Armed Forces. No other budget details have been disclosed so far.

The shooting started in Belgrade on 24 March 2022.

Production Information:

Producer:

NAMA FILM (Serbia)

Contact person: Mladen Petrović

Coproducers:

Archangel Digital Studios (Serbia)

Premier Studio Plus (Bulgaria)

Mosfilm (Russia)

Credits:

Director: Goran Radovanović

Scriptwriter: Goran Radovanović

DoP: Vladislav Opelyants

Cast: Jakša Prpić, Sara Klimoska, Vojin Ćetković, Branka Šelić, Davor Janjić, Miloš Biković, Kalina Kovačević