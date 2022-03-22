PRODUCTION: Serbian Director Luka Mihailović Wraps Shooting on Indigo Crystal

BELGRADE: Young Serbian film director Luka Mihailović has just wrapped up the shooting of his debut feature, the urban crime drama Indigo Crystal / Indigo Kristal, in his hometown of Šabac.

Indigo and Crystal Children are members of generations born between 1988 and 2005, but unlike those born with unusual and sometimes psychic abilities in this period, they apparently came to overcome social hardships. The film penned by Luka Mihailović takes place during the course of four days and follows Vuk, a 38-year-old man released from prison, who driven by the suicide of his best friend is trying to save his younger brother.

Miodrag Radonjić, Nina Janković, Denis Murić, Pavle Mensur and Miloš Petrović Trojpec play the main characters.

Producers Miodrag Radonjić and Miloš Avramović have teamed up once again after their great success with the South Wind / Južni vetar diptych. Indigo Crystal is produced by Miodrag Radonjić through Archangel Studios and coproduced by Miloš Avramović through Režim in co-operation with the RTS – Radio Television Serbia, the Municipality of Šabac and the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia.

The film was shot from 10 February to 15 March 2022. No budget details have been revealed yet. The premiere and the distribution have been announced for the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

Production Information:

Producer:

Archangel Studios (Serbia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Režim

Credits:

Director: Luka Mihailović

Scriptwriter: Luka Mihailović

DoPs: Vladimir Milivojević Boogie, Vladimir Đurić

Cast: Miodrag Radonjić, Nina Janković, Denis Murić, Pavle Mensur, Miloš Petrović Trojpec