Last Call for Applications for Ateliers Varan Workshop in Novi Sad

NOVI SAD: After a successful workshop in Belgrade in 2021, Ateliers Varan will move this year to Novi Sad, where the workshop will take place from 13 June to 7 August 2022. The deadline for applications is 23 April 2022.

Ten documentary directors aged from 18 to 35, from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Hungary, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia and Albania, will be selected.

The workshop is free for all participants.

Click HERE for more information.