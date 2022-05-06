Dušan Milić's Darkling Hits Italian Cinemas

BELGRADE: Dušan Milić’s latest feature film Darkling, winner of the Audience Award at the 2022 Trieste Film Festival , will be released by Lo Scrittoio in cinemas in 16 Italian towns in the next two weeks. The film is a Serbian/Bulgarian/Danish/Italian/Greek coproduction.

The film's distribution started on 5 May in Trieste, on 6 May in Rome, and Vicenza, Padova, Perugia, Bologna, Polignano, Catania, Fermo, Gorizia, Udine, Verona, Napoli, Milano, Matera and Torino will follow.

In the mountainous outback of Kosovo, in a household surrounded by a dense forest, lives Milica with her mother and grandfather. When the night falls the family barricades in the house, frightened by the terror coming out of the woods. Is that horror of the besieged house an echo of the recent war times, or just their imagination, as the KFOR officials admonish them?

Dušan Milić directed from his own script and the cast includes: Danica Čurčić, Slavko Štimac, Miona Ilov, Flavio Parenti, Ivan Zerbinati, Nikola Kent, Darren Pettie, Nikola Rakočević, Slaviša Čurović and Slađana Bukejlović.

Darkling / Mrak was produced by Serbia’s Film Deluxe International and coproduced by Serbia’s This and That Productions and Firefly, Bulgaria’s RFF International, Denmark’s Space Rocket Nation, Italy’s A_LAB and Greece’s Graal S.A. The production was supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, as well as by Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA and the Government of the Republic of Serbia. Snežana van Hauvelingen was the film’s executive producer.

In Serbia, the film premiered in the main competition programme of FEST in Belgrade, where it scooped the Nebojša Đukelić Award for best regional film, after which it entered the domestic theatrical distribution with Art Vista as the distributor.