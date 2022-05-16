Serbian Films Help Domestic Box Office Soar in 2021

BELGRADE: Serbia had 3,355,838 admissions in 2021 compared to 1,579,485 in 2020, due to domestic blockbusters distributed during the autumn of 2021. Sixteen Serbian films were released in 2021 and had 1,281,304 admissions.

Four Serbian feature films made it to the top 10, and the most watched film in 2021 was the biopic Toma by Dragan Bjelogrlić, produced by Cobra Film and Minacord, with 675,319 admissions, followed by South Wind 2: Speed Up / Južni vetar 2: Ubrzanje by Miloš Avramović, produced by Serbia’s Režim doo and coproduced by Serbia’s Telekom Srbija, Archangel Digital Studios, Archangel Studios, Film District and Croatia’s Telefilm, with 397,268 admissions.

Bad Blood / Nečista krv – Greh predaka by Milutin Petrović, produced by This and That Productions, came seventh with 74,445 admissions, and the thriller The Only Way Out / Jedini izlaz by Darko Nikolic, produced by Stanković & sinovi and coproduced by Telekom Srbija, came tenth with 70,198 admissions. All the four films have been supported by Film Center Serbia.

The total gross was 12,621,484 EUR / 1,489,335,056 RSD, according to Film Center Serbia.

The annual state support for the film industry in 2021 was 6,962,797 EUR.