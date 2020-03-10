unnamed FEBIOFEST2020 Febio 460x100 px

BRATISLAVA: The 27th edition of Febiofest Bratislava, which was due 11-17 March 2020, has been postponed to a date that will be announced in the coming weeks. The decision has been taken in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the Bratislava region and Slovakia.

The International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava is a seven-day event that combines industry and film programmes dedicated to contemporary and archive films, with emphasis on European productions. The main part of the festival takes place in Bratislava, but a selection of films is subsequently screened in approximately 10 cities across Slovakia.

The festival is organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, and it is co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute with the support of the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

Click HERE for the official statement of the festival.

