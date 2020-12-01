FESTIVALS: Be2Can 2020 Festival Presents Hybrid Distribution Model

BRATISLAVA: The 7th edition of Be2Can , a festival of award-winning films from Berlinale, Venice and Cannes, applied the principle of multi-platform distribution through cinema, TV and VOD. After screening in the Czech Republic, the showcase took place from 23 to 29 November 2020 online on the Edisonline platform and also in selected cinemas and cultural spaces across Slovakia.

"We have changed the form of distribution. The projection of a film in a cinema must have its online alternative. The film in a good festival cinema is complemented by discussions, accompanying events, and related films in the online space, as we have been offering for more than a year at the Edison Filmhub in Prague and the Edisonline VOD platform. The second change is that we are not trying to intervene nationwide, but we have decided to create a network of ready-made progressive cinemas, galleries, event spaces that can work with the Be2Can programme and share our idea of hybrid ​​event distribution. The latest change is the current Be2Can NONSTOP concept. In addition to the premieres in the central Be2Can festival programme, which we traditionally prepare in November, we offer Be2Can premieres at other partner festivals. That way Be2Can becomes also a distribution platform. Each premiere title of Be2Can has a contextual overlap in cinema, VOD, and TV," said Ivan Hronec, CEO of Film Europe, about the new concept.

This year's edition offered seven new titles (Another Round by Thomas Vinterberg, About Endlessness by Roy Anderson, Undine by Christian Petzold, There Is No Evil by Mohammad Rasoulof, Lux Æterna by Gaspar Noé, Persian Lessons by Vadim Perelman and Truth by Hirokazu Koreeda) and a selection of five successful films from previous years, which are thematicly paired to the new titles.