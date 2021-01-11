First Cut Lab Slovakia Calls for Submissions

The participants will receive feedback from three international film industry advisors, as well as tailor-made advice from a consultant editor. The selected teams are offered the creative framework to consider new perspectives and to explore the artistic potential of their films.
The project should be a feature film with international market potential, with minimum length of 70 minutes. First Cut Lab has no specific fixed criteria in terms of content and each project will be considered on its own merits.
The programme is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.