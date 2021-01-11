First Cut Lab Slovakia Calls for Submissions

BRATISLAVA: First Cut Lab Slovakia , the consultancy programme designed for Slovak feature films in the editing phase, will take place online within the period of 15 February to 15 April 2021. The deadline for submitting a project is 1 February 2021. Two projects will be selected. This is the first year of the workshop in Slovakia.

The participants will receive feedback from three international film industry advisors, as well as tailor-made advice from a consultant editor. The selected teams are offered the creative framework to consider new perspectives and to explore the artistic potential of their films.

The project should be a feature film with international market potential, with minimum length of 70 minutes. First Cut Lab has no specific fixed criteria in terms of content and each project will be considered on its own merits.

The programme is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.