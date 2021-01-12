PRODUCTION: Slovak/Czech/Polish Three Weeks Under the Sea in Preproduction

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak/Czech/Polish coproduction debut of Czech director Martin Kuba, Three Weeks Under the Sea / Tri týždne pod morom, is currently in preproduction. The production of the film had originally been planned to begin in the winter of 2020 but was rescheduled for 2021.

Forty days of filming are planned in northeastern Slovakia, the Czech Republic and in the Silesian region of Poland between December 2021 and February 2022.

Three Weeks Under the Sea tells the story of Michal, who returns to his hometown for his father's funeral. He finds out that the coffin is empty and the funeral was a fraud. He sets out in search of the truth about his father, who was a Russian military attaché in Czechoslovakia. Michal gets involved with his father's old friends, who form the local Russian mafia.

„The film takes place in a natural Czech/Slovak/Polish environment and the representation of the countries in the creative team is equally natural. For Slovakia we have the screenwriter, the art director, the composer, and one of the main characters. This is a debut that boldly - in the genre of a gangster film - tells a story set on the Czech-Slovak border, the area of ​​Red Army units that left Czechoslovakia in the summer of 1991, leaving behind weapons and still functioning branches of the Russian mafia,“ Slovak producer Zuzana Mistríková from Pubres told FNE.

The producers have already covered 65% of the estimated budget of 812,016 EUR. The film received 220,000 EUR from the Czech Film Fund, 130,000 EUR from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and 32,000 EUR from the Fund of Moravian-Silesian Region. The project is registered for another round of support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund in the industry support programme.

The producers would like to have the film premiere at the Berlinale in February 2023. The production company Pubres will also distribute the film in April 2023.

Production information:

Producers:

Pubres (Slovakia)

moloko film (Czech Republic)

Coproducers:

Apple Film Production (Poland)

Credits:

Director: Martin Kuba

Screenplay: Martin Kuba, Marek Grajciar

DoP: Michal Englert

Edit: Jarosław Kamiński

Sound: Ivan Horák

Set Design: Juraj Fábry, Adrijana Trpković

Music: Jonatán Pastirčák