BRATISLAVA: The Slovak festival of animated films Fest Anca is accepting submissions through 31 January 2021 for this summer’s event.

The festival is scheduled to take place in Zilina, Slovakia, from 1 to 4 July 2021.

The festival is accepting applications for short animated films for five competition categories: Best Animated Short, Best Student Animated Short, Best Animated Music Video, Best Children’s Animated Short, and Best Slovak Animated Short.