PRODUCTION: Peter Bebjak in Production with TV Film Jozef Mak

BRATISLAVA: Slovak director Peter Bebjak is currently in production with the eponymous TV adaptation of the classic of Slovak literature, Jozef Mak by Jozef Cíger Hronský. The film is produced by RTVS in coproduction with D.N.A.

The story of Jozef Mak, a masterpiece by Jozef Cíger-Hronský marked by the influence of expressionism, takes place in a poor village environment at the beginning of the 20th century. The protagonist is an ordinary man, whose life is captured from birth to the 30th year of life. The screenplay is written by the renowned Slovak screenwriter Ondrej Šulaj.

The main characters are played by Dávid Hartl, Judit Bárdos, Tomáš Maštalír, Diana Mórová.

Most of the 1,191,889 EUR budget is covered by RTVS and the producers are applying for support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

„We started to shoot in February 2021. So far we have shoot for two days at the Museum of the Slovak Village in Zuberec, two days in Komárno and one day in Trnava. Another 15 days are planned for the summer in Zuberec and its surroundings, maybe Liptov“, producer Rasťo Šesták from D.N.A. told FNE.

The premiere on RTVS is planned for Christmas 2021.

Production Information:

Producer:

RTVS (Slovakia)

Coproducer:

D.N.A. (Slovakia)

Credits:

Director: Peter Bebjak

Scriptwriter: Ondrej Šulaj

DOP: Martin Rau

Cast: Dávid Hartl, Judit Bárdos, Tomáš Maštalír, Diana Mórová, Alexander Bárta, Jana Kvantiková, Judita Hansman