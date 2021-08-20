Afghan Director Sahraa Karimi Rescued by Slovak Producer Wanda Adamík Hrycova and Ukrainian Government

BRATISLAVA: Slovak producer Wanda Adamík Hrycová, the President of the Slovak Film and Television Academy , managed to get the Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi to safety thanks to the help of her Ukrainian colleague producer and the Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine .

„After sharing Sahraa's post on Instagram, Andriy Yermak told me that his office was currently organising an evacuation flight for Ukrainian nationals from Kabul and that he could get Sahraa and her family on board the plane. I called Sahraa and that's how we started organising her very dramatic and challenging escape from the country, which lasted from 13 to 16 August 2021,“ Wanda Adamík Hrycová told FNE.

"Now that Sahraa has safely reached Kiev, we are also starting to cooperate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Slovak Republic in order to get more Afghan filmmakers out of the country threatened by the Talibans," Hrycová also said.

Sahraa Karimi, an Afghan film director and the first female chairperson of the Afghan Film Organisation, emigrated to Slovakia at the age of 17. She studied at the Academy of Music and Performing Arts in Bratislava and as the only Afghan woman obtained a PhD in cinema and filmmaking. Her debut film Afghan Women Behind the Wheel (2009) won about 25 awards at important film festivals and her student film Light Breeze won the Slovak national Sun in a Net film award for Best Short Film. She returned to live and work in Afghanistan in 2012.