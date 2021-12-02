Slovak/CzechUkrainian 107 Mothers Wins Arab Critics Award

BRATISLAVA: Slovak director Peter Kerekes received the Arab Critics’ Award at the Cairo IFF for the Slovak/Czech/Ukrainian coproduction 107 Mothers. Kerekes received the award virtually at a gala ceremony on 1 December 2021.

The film was one of 26 in competition for the award, which was selected by 71 critics from 15 Arab countries. The award was launched by European Film Promotion and the Arab Cinema Center.

The film received the award for best script, for Peter Kerekes and Ivan Ostrochovský, in the Orizzonti section of the 78th Venice International Film Festival.

107 Mothers was produced by Ivan Ostrochovský through Slovakia’s Punkchart films in coproduction with the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Endorfilm from the Czech Republic, Ukraine’s Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film from Slovakia and Hypermarket Film from the Czech Republic.

The project was supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages and the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture.