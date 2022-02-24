FESTIVALS: IFF Febiofest Bratislava 2022 Returns to Cinemas

BRATISLAVA: The 29th edition of the International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava is ready to return to cinemas after 2 years with a full programme. The competition section In the Heart of Europe will present 20 short films from neighbouring coutries. The festival will take place 16 – 22 March 2022.

The programme structure remains as planned in 2020. Apart from the competition section audiences can enjoy the Limitless, Film+, Planet Dark, Kino-Ikon+ and The Mirror of the Past sections, Children's Film Cabinet and also the transformed Slovakia – a Country of Film section, which will be the non-competing part of the In the Heart of Europe section.

The festival will also screen documentaries about Agnès Varda and Ennio Morricone, Occupation by Michal Nohejl, produced by Unit and Sofa, Czech Television and PFX (which has 13 Czech Lion nominations), and fans of gore and the bizarre will ghoulishly love the Planet Dark section. IFF Febiofest will also present the Spanish surreal film Advantages of Travelling by Train by Aritz Moreno, which was nominated in the Best Comedy category at the European Film Awards.

The Industry Programme – Works in Progress, a presentation of new Slovak film projects, will remain hybrid – in cinemas and also live-streamed for representatives of world festivals and sales agents.

The festival is organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

In the Heart of Europe Competition Section:

Anatomy of a Czech Afternoon / Anatomie českého odpoledne (Czech Republic)

Directed by Adam Martinec

Battlefield (Austria)

Directed by Jannis Lenz

Break / Szünet (Hungary)

Directed by Levente Kölcsey

Cold Meridian (Hungary)

Directed by Peter Strickland

Dusk / Félhomály (Hungary, Belgium, Portugal)

Directed by Bálint Bíró

El vulcano (Ukraine)

Directed by Oleksandr Hoisan

Greetings from Nigeria / Pozdrav z Nigérie (Slovakia)

Directed by Peter Hoferica

How to Disappear (Austria)

Directed by Total Refusal (Robin Klengel, Leonhard Müllner, Michael Stumpf)

Kopierwerk (Austria)

Directed by Stefanie Weberhofer

Leporello Of My Paltriness / Leporelo z mojej naničhodnosti (Slovakia)

Directed by Kristián Grupač

Maternité (Ukraine)

Directed by Nataliya Ilchuk

Metro (Poland)

Directed by Natalia Krawczuk

Must Be Painful / Musí to být bolestivý (Czech Republic)

Directed by David Semler

Papa (Poland)

Directed by Maryia Yakimovich

Plantarium (Poland)

Directed by Tomek Ducki

Red Shoes / Rudé boty (Czech Republic)

Directed by Anna Podskalská

Submission (Poland)

Directed by Michał Ciechomski

The Last Whistle / Ostatni Gwizdek (Poland)

Directed by Karol Lindholm

The Verdict in the Case of K.(Austria)

Directed by Özgür Anil

This, Too, Could Happen (Czech Republic)

Directed by Eilat Ben Eliyahu