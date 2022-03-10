Visegrad Film Forum 2022 to Host World-renowned Film Professionals

Leave no Traces by Jan P. Matuszyński, which was nominated for the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice Film Festival, will be this year's opening film. The Polish/French/Czech coproduction, based on true events that shook Poland in 1983, was produced by Aurum Film in coproduction with Les Contes Modernes, Background films, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab and the Czech Television, as well as the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund. It was supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée and the Czech Film Fund.
