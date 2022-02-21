Ivan Ostrochovský's Servants Leads 2022 Sun in a Net Awards Nominations

Academics have nominated 11 films in 15 categories out of a total of 29 registered feature, documentary and animated films (released in 2020 and 2021).
The National Film Awards are taking place after a one-year break due to the small number of premieres in 2020, caused by the pandemic.
The awards are organised by the Slovak Film and Television Academy. The ceremony will take place at the Historic building of the National Theatre in Bratislava and it will be broadcast live on RTVS.
FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:
Best Film:
107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
Directed by Peter Kerekes
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture
The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Šulík
Produced by TITANIC s.r.o., In Film Praha
Coproduced by RTVS and the Czech Television
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund
Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland)
Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by RTVS, Point Film, Negativ, Film & Music Entertainment, LEV Design, sentimentalfilm
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, the Ministry of Culture of Slovak Republic, CNC, the Czech Film Fund, the Bratislava Region, Romanian Public Television
Best Documentary:
At Full Throttle / Láska pod kapotou (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Miro Remo
Produced by D1film and Arsy-Versy
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Czech Film Fund
Paradise on Earth / Raj na zemi (Slovakia)
Directed by Jaro Vojtek
Produced by MPhilms
Coproduced by RTVS
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
The Sailor (Slovakia)
Directed by Lucia Kašová
Produced by TOXPRO
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Best Animated Film:
Bolo raz jedno more
Directed by Joanna Kozuch
Cez palubu!
Directed by Filip Pošivač, Barbora Valecká
On the Hill
Directed by Lukáš Ďurica, Juraj Mäsiar
Best Director:
Peter Kerekes for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka
Ivan Ostrochovský for Servants / Služobníci
Martin Šulík for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami
Best Script:
Marek Leščák, Martin Šulík for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami
Marek Leščák, Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Ivan Ostrochovský for Servants / Služobníci
Ivan Ostrochovský, Peter Kerekes for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka
Best Cinematography:
Juraj Chlpík for Servants / Služobníci
Martin Kollár for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka
Martin Žiaran for The Report / Správa (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
Directed by Peter Bebjak
Produced by D.N.A. Production
Coproduced by Evolution Films, Ostlich Filmproduktion, RTVS and the Czech Television
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, MEDIA Creative Europe, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung
Best Editing:
Jan Daňhel, Martin Malo, Maroš Šlapeta for Servants / Služobníci
Marek Kráľovský for The Report / Správa
Martin Piga, Thomas Ernst for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka
Marek Šulík for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami
Best Sound:
Olaf Mehl, Juraj Baláž for The Report / Správa
Tobiáš Potočný for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka
Tobiáš Potočný for Servants / Služobníci
Pavel Rejholec, Viktor Ekrt for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami
Best Original Music:
Lucia Chuťková for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka
Jonatán Pastirčák for Lines / Čiary (Slovakia)
Directed by Barbora Sliepková
Miroslav Tóth, Cristian Lolea for Servants / Služobníci
Best Costumes:
Katarína Hollá for Servants / Služobníci
Katarína Hollá, Polina Karčeva for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka
Katarína Štrbová Bieliková for The Report / Správa
Best Make-up Artist:
Martin Jankovič, Katarína Horská for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami
Michaela Kicková for The Report / Správa
Lukáš Král for Servants / Služobníci
Best Leading Actress:
Alexandra Borbély for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami
Marina Klimova for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka
Irina Kirjazeva for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka
Best Supporting Actress:
Zuzana Kronerová for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami
Liubov Vasylyna for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka
Tatiana Pauhofová for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami
Zuzana Mauréry for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami
Best Leading Actor:
Noel Czuczor for The Report / Správa
Miroslav Krobot for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami
Samuel Polakovič for Servants / Služobníci
Best Supporting Actor:
Vlad Ivanov for Servants / Služobníci
Oldřich Kaiser for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami
Milan Mikulčík for Servants / Služobníci