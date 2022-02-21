21-02-2022

Ivan Ostrochovský's Servants Leads 2022 Sun in a Net Awards Nominations

    Servants by Ivan Ostrochovský

    BRATISLAVA: The Slovak/Romanian/Czech/Irish coproduction Servants / Služobníci directed by Ivan Ostrochovský leads the 11th Sun in a Net awards nominations with 12 nods, followed by The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami by Martin Šulík and 107 Mothers / Cenzorka by Peter Kerekes, both with 11 nods. The awards will be announced on 9 April 2022.

    Academics have nominated 11 films in 15 categories out of a total of 29 registered feature, documentary and animated films (released in 2020 and 2021).

    The National Film Awards are taking place after a one-year break due to the small number of premieres in 2020, caused by the pandemic.

    The awards are organised by the Slovak Film and Television Academy. The ceremony will take place at the Historic building of the National Theatre in Bratislava and it will be broadcast live on RTVS.

    FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

    Best Film: 

    107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
    Directed by Peter Kerekes
    Produced by  Punkchart films
    Coproduced by the Radio and Television of SlovakiaEndorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak RepublicEurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

    The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Martin Šulík
    Produced by TITANIC s.r.o., In Film Praha
    Coproduced by RTVS and the Czech Television 
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

    Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland)
    Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
    Produced by Punkchart films
    Coproduced by RTVS, Point Film, Negativ, Film & Music Entertainment, LEV Design, sentimentalfilm
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual FundEurimages, the Ministry of Culture of Slovak Republic, CNC, the Czech Film Fund, the Bratislava Region, Romanian Public Television

    Best Documentary:

    At Full Throttle / Láska pod kapotou (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Miro Remo
    Produced by D1film and Arsy-Versy
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Czech Film Fund

    Paradise on Earth / Raj na zemi (Slovakia)
    Directed by Jaro Vojtek
    The Man With Hare Ears by Martin ŠulíkProduced by MPhilms
    Coproduced by RTVS
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund 

    The Sailor (Slovakia)
    Directed by Lucia Kašová
    Produced by TOXPRO
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund 

    Best Animated Film:

    Bolo raz jedno more
    Directed by Joanna Kozuch

    Cez palubu!
    Directed by Filip Pošivač, Barbora Valecká

    On the Hill
    Directed by Lukáš Ďurica, Juraj Mäsiar

    Best Director:

    Peter Kerekes for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka
    Ivan Ostrochovský for Servants / Služobníci
    Martin Šulík for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami 

    Best Script:

    Marek Leščák, Martin Šulík for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami
    Marek Leščák, Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Ivan Ostrochovský for Servants / Služobníci
    Ivan Ostrochovský, Peter Kerekes for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka

    Best Cinematography:

    Juraj Chlpík for Servants / Služobníci
    Martin Kollár for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka

    Martin Žiaran for The Report / Správa (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
    Directed by Peter Bebjak
    Produced by  D.N.A. Production
    Coproduced by Evolution FilmsOstlich Filmproduktion, RTVS and the Czech Television
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, MEDIA Creative EuropeMitteldeutsche Medienförderung

    Best Editing:

    Jan Daňhel, Martin Malo, Maroš Šlapeta for Servants / Služobníci
    Marek Kráľovský for The Report / Správa
    Martin Piga, Thomas Ernst for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka
    Marek Šulík for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami

    Best Sound:

    Olaf Mehl, Juraj Baláž for The Report / Správa
    Tobiáš Potočný for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka
    Tobiáš Potočný for Servants / Služobníci
    Pavel Rejholec, Viktor Ekrt for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami

    Best Original Music:

    Lucia Chuťková for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka

    Jonatán Pastirčák for Lines / Čiary (Slovakia)
    Directed by Barbora Sliepková

    Miroslav Tóth, Cristian Lolea for Servants / Služobníci

    Best Costumes:

    Katarína Hollá for Servants / Služobníci
    Katarína Hollá, Polina Karčeva for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka
    Katarína Štrbová Bieliková for The Report / Správa

    Best Make-up Artist:

    Martin Jankovič, Katarína Horská for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami
    Michaela Kicková for The Report / Správa
    107 Mothers by Peter KerekesLukáš Král for Servants / Služobníci

    Best Leading Actress:

    Alexandra Borbély for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami
    Marina Klimova for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka
    Irina Kirjazeva for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka

    Best Supporting Actress:

    Zuzana Kronerová for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami
    Liubov Vasylyna for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka
    Tatiana Pauhofová for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami
    Zuzana Mauréry for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami

    Best Leading Actor:

    Noel Czuczor for The Report / Správa
    Miroslav Krobot for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami
    Samuel Polakovič for Servants / Služobníci

    Best Supporting Actor:

    Vlad Ivanov for Servants / Služobníci
    Oldřich Kaiser for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami
    Milan Mikulčík for Servants / Služobníci

