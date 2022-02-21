Ivan Ostrochovský's Servants Leads 2022 Sun in a Net Awards Nominations

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak/Romanian/Czech/Irish coproduction Servants / Služobníci directed by Ivan Ostrochovský leads the 11th Sun in a Net awards nominations with 12 nods, followed by The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami by Martin Šulík and 107 Mothers / Cenzorka by Peter Kerekes, both with 11 nods. The awards will be announced on 9 April 2022.

Academics have nominated 11 films in 15 categories out of a total of 29 registered feature, documentary and animated films (released in 2020 and 2021).

The National Film Awards are taking place after a one-year break due to the small number of premieres in 2020, caused by the pandemic.

The awards are organised by the Slovak Film and Television Academy. The ceremony will take place at the Historic building of the National Theatre in Bratislava and it will be broadcast live on RTVS.

FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

Best Film:

107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Directed by Peter Kerekes

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Šulík

Produced by TITANIC s.r.o., In Film Praha

Coproduced by RTVS and the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland)

Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by RTVS, Point Film, Negativ, Film & Music Entertainment, LEV Design, sentimentalfilm

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, the Ministry of Culture of Slovak Republic, CNC, the Czech Film Fund, the Bratislava Region, Romanian Public Television

Best Documentary:

At Full Throttle / Láska pod kapotou (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Miro Remo

Produced by D1film and Arsy-Versy

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Czech Film Fund

Paradise on Earth / Raj na zemi (Slovakia)

Directed by Jaro Vojtek

Produced by MPhilms

Coproduced by RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

The Sailor (Slovakia)

Directed by Lucia Kašová

Produced by TOXPRO

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Animated Film:

Bolo raz jedno more

Directed by Joanna Kozuch

Cez palubu!

Directed by Filip Pošivač, Barbora Valecká

On the Hill

Directed by Lukáš Ďurica, Juraj Mäsiar

Best Director:

Peter Kerekes for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka

Ivan Ostrochovský for Servants / Služobníci

Martin Šulík for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami

Best Script:

Marek Leščák, Martin Šulík for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami

Marek Leščák, Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Ivan Ostrochovský for Servants / Služobníci

Ivan Ostrochovský, Peter Kerekes for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka

Best Cinematography:

Juraj Chlpík for Servants / Služobníci

Martin Kollár for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka

Martin Žiaran for The Report / Správa (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Peter Bebjak

Produced by D.N.A. Production

Coproduced by Evolution Films, Ostlich Filmproduktion, RTVS and the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, MEDIA Creative Europe, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung

Best Editing:

Jan Daňhel, Martin Malo, Maroš Šlapeta for Servants / Služobníci

Marek Kráľovský for The Report / Správa

Martin Piga, Thomas Ernst for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka

Marek Šulík for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami

Best Sound:

Olaf Mehl, Juraj Baláž for The Report / Správa

Tobiáš Potočný for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka

Tobiáš Potočný for Servants / Služobníci

Pavel Rejholec, Viktor Ekrt for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami

Best Original Music:

Lucia Chuťková for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka

Jonatán Pastirčák for Lines / Čiary (Slovakia)

Directed by Barbora Sliepková

Miroslav Tóth, Cristian Lolea for Servants / Služobníci

Best Costumes:

Katarína Hollá for Servants / Služobníci

Katarína Hollá, Polina Karčeva for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka

Katarína Štrbová Bieliková for The Report / Správa

Best Make-up Artist:

Martin Jankovič, Katarína Horská for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami

Michaela Kicková for The Report / Správa

Lukáš Král for Servants / Služobníci

Best Leading Actress:

Alexandra Borbély for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami

Marina Klimova for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka

Irina Kirjazeva for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka

Best Supporting Actress:

Zuzana Kronerová for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami

Liubov Vasylyna for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka

Tatiana Pauhofová for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami

Zuzana Mauréry for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami

Best Leading Actor:

Noel Czuczor for The Report / Správa

Miroslav Krobot for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami

Samuel Polakovič for Servants / Služobníci

Best Supporting Actor:

Vlad Ivanov for Servants / Služobníci

Oldřich Kaiser for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami

Milan Mikulčík for Servants / Služobníci