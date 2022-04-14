FESTIVALS: Fest Anča International Animation Festival 2022 Announces Selection

More than 1,250 films from 68 countries from all over the world have been submitted and only one sixth have made it through the selection.
ŽILINA: The 15th edition of the Fest Anča International Animation Festival has announced its selection of animated short films. The only Slovak multimedia festival focusing on animated films for a mature audience will take place this year from 29 June to 3 July.
More than 1,250 films from 68 countries from all over the world have been submitted and only one sixth have made it through the selection.
Click HERE for the press release.