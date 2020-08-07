Record Number of Slovenian Feature Films Receive Development Support from MEDIA-Creative Europe

Studio Virc received 150,000 EUR for three feature films and one short animated-hybrid, Staragara received 147,300 EUR for four feature films and a short animated film, while Vertigo received 140,000 EUR for three feature films.
“For the first time since Slovenia is participating in the Creative Europe programme, three producers were successful in the tender at the same time,” said Sabina Briški Karlić, Head of Audiovisual at the Motovila Institute (MOTOVILA) and responsible for the MEDIA Programme at the CED in Slovenia.
Nataša Bučar, director of the Slovenian Film Centre, added: “The great success of our producers is a proof of the creative power of the Slovenian cinema. The funds obtained by the producers in this call represent almost ten percent of the funds allocated in Slovenia for filmmaking. It is an exceptional achievement that will, at least in a small part, help to overcome the problems in which Slovenian producers and other filmmakers found themselves.”
Supported Feature Films:
Wake Me / Zbudi me (Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Marko Šantić
Produced by Vertigo
Coproduced by Jaka Produkcija (Croatia)
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, FS Viba Film, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, MEDIA – Creative Europe
Everything That's Wrong with You / Vse, kar je narobe s tabo (Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Urša Menart
Produced by Vertigo
Coproduced by Kinorama (Croatia)
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, MEDIA – Creative Europe
A Rainy Summer / Deževno poletje (Slovenia, Serbia)
Directed by Damjan Kozole
Produced by Vertigo
Coproduced by Baš Čelik Film House (Serbia)
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, MEDIA – Creative Europe
The Lost Son / Izgubljeni sin (Slovenia, Croatia, the Netherlands)
Directed by Darko Štante
Produced by Staragara
Coproduced by Antitalent (Croatia), Keplerfilm (Netherlands)
Supported by MEDIA – Creative Europe, the Slovenian Film Centre, Re-Act, ScriptEast
Observing / Opazovanje (Slovenia, Italy, Serbia)
Directed by Janez Burger
Produced by Staragara
Coproduced by Transmedia (Italy), SENSE Production (Serbia)
Supported by MEDIA – Creative Europe, the Slovenian Film Centre, ACE Producers
Not a Word / Brez besede (Slovenia, Germany)
Directed by Hanna Slak
Produced by Staragara and Volte (Germany)
Coproduced by Tramal Films (Slovenia)
Supported by MEDIA – Creative Europe, BKM, Medienbord Berlin Brandenburg, EAVE
Freedom or Barbarism / Svoboda ali barbarizem (Slovenia, Serbia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Karpo Godina, Želimir Žilnik
Produced by Staragara and Playground Produkcija (Serbia)
Coproduced by I/O Post (Czech Republic), Tramal Films (Slovenia)
Supported by MEDIA – Creative Europe, Film Center Serbia
The Last Hero / Poslednji heroj (Slovenia, Germany, Czech Republic, Croatia)
Directed by Žiga Virc
Produced by Studio Virc
Coproduced by TBA
Supported by MEDIA – Creative Europe, the Slovenian Film Centre
Lucija and Zoran / Lucija in Zoran (Slovenia, Catalonia-Spain, France)
Directed by Marc Recha
Produced by Studio Virc
Coproduced by TBA
Supported by MEDIA – Creative Europe
The Confidence Trick (Slovenia)
Directed by TBA
Produced by Studio Virc
Coproduced by TBA
Supported by MEDIA – Creative Europe
Supported Short Films:
Granny's Sexual Life / Babičino seksualno življenje (Slovenia, France)
Directed by Urška Djukić
Bimberlee, Bimberli (Slovenia, Italy)
Directed and animated by Rok Predin