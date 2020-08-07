Record Number of Slovenian Feature Films Receive Development Support from MEDIA-Creative Europe

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian production companies Staragara , Studio Virc and Vertigo received 437,300 EUR in support for the development of ten feature and two short films in the latest MEDIA – Creative Europe call. All of them are Slovenian majority coproductions.

Studio Virc received 150,000 EUR for three feature films and one short animated-hybrid, Staragara received 147,300 EUR for four feature films and a short animated film, while Vertigo received 140,000 EUR for three feature films.

“For the first time since Slovenia is participating in the Creative Europe programme, three producers were successful in the tender at the same time,” said Sabina Briški Karlić, Head of Audiovisual at the Motovila Institute (MOTOVILA) and responsible for the MEDIA Programme at the CED in Slovenia.

Nataša Bučar, director of the Slovenian Film Centre, added: “The great success of our producers is a proof of the creative power of the Slovenian cinema. The funds obtained by the producers in this call represent almost ten percent of the funds allocated in Slovenia for filmmaking. It is an exceptional achievement that will, at least in a small part, help to overcome the problems in which Slovenian producers and other filmmakers found themselves.”

Supported Feature Films:

Wake Me / Zbudi me (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Marko Šantić

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by Jaka Produkcija (Croatia)

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, FS Viba Film, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, MEDIA – Creative Europe

Everything That's Wrong with You / Vse, kar je narobe s tabo (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Urša Menart

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by Kinorama (Croatia)

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, MEDIA – Creative Europe

A Rainy Summer / Deževno poletje (Slovenia, Serbia)

Directed by Damjan Kozole

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by Baš Čelik Film House (Serbia)

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, MEDIA – Creative Europe

The Lost Son / Izgubljeni sin (Slovenia, Croatia, the Netherlands)

Directed by Darko Štante

Produced by Staragara

Coproduced by Antitalent (Croatia), Keplerfilm (Netherlands)

Supported by MEDIA – Creative Europe, the Slovenian Film Centre, Re-Act, ScriptEast

Observing / Opazovanje (Slovenia, Italy, Serbia)

Directed by Janez Burger

Produced by Staragara

Coproduced by Transmedia (Italy), SENSE Production (Serbia)

Supported by MEDIA – Creative Europe, the Slovenian Film Centre, ACE Producers

Not a Word / Brez besede (Slovenia, Germany)

Directed by Hanna Slak

Produced by Staragara and Volte (Germany)

Coproduced by Tramal Films (Slovenia)

Supported by MEDIA – Creative Europe, BKM, Medienbord Berlin Brandenburg, EAVE

Freedom or Barbarism / Svoboda ali barbarizem (Slovenia, Serbia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Karpo Godina, Želimir Žilnik

Produced by Staragara and Playground Produkcija (Serbia)

Coproduced by I/O Post (Czech Republic), Tramal Films (Slovenia)

Supported by MEDIA – Creative Europe, Film Center Serbia

The Last Hero / Poslednji heroj (Slovenia, Germany, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Directed by Žiga Virc

Produced by Studio Virc

Coproduced by TBA

Supported by MEDIA – Creative Europe, the Slovenian Film Centre

Lucija and Zoran / Lucija in Zoran (Slovenia, Catalonia-Spain, France)

Directed by Marc Recha

Produced by Studio Virc

Coproduced by TBA

Supported by MEDIA – Creative Europe

The Confidence Trick (Slovenia)

Directed by TBA

Produced by Studio Virc

Coproduced by TBA

Supported by MEDIA – Creative Europe

Supported Short Films:

Granny's Sexual Life / Babičino seksualno življenje (Slovenia, France)

Directed by Urška Djukić

Bimberlee, Bimberli (Slovenia, Italy)

Directed and animated by Rok Predin