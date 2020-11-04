Slovene Animated Film Association Announces 2020 Awards

The second edition awards for the best professional animated short films in three categories and for the best student animated projects (already finished or in development) were given at an online event on 3 November 2020, with the support of the Slovenian Film Centre. The awards in the field of animated film were chosen by members of the Slovene Animated Film Association.
List of winners:
DSAF Animation Guild Awards 2020
DSAF award for best animation technique
Matic Perčič for Mury the Cat – The Big Game / Maček Muri - Tekma (Slovenia)
Produced by Invida
DSAF award for best visual concept
Leo Černic for The War of The Words Or The Respectful Silence / Vojna besed ali spoštljiva tišina (Slovenia)
Produced by Kinoatelje
DSAF award for best director
Jernej Žmitek for Mury the Cat – The Big Game / Maček Muri - Tekma (Slovenia)
Produced by Invida
DSAF awards for student animated projects
DSAF award for a finished student animated film
Miha Reja for Behind closed shutters / Za zaprtimi roletami (Slovenia)
Produced by School of arts, University of Nova Gorica
DSAF special mention for a finished student animated film
Jošt Šeško for Geomancy / Zemlječarstvo (Slovenia)
Produced by School of arts, University of Nova Gorica
DSAF special mention for a finished student animated film
Larisa Nagode for Elsie / Elsie (Slovenia)
Produced by School of arts, University of Nova Gorica
DSAF special mention for a finished student animated film
Katarina Blažič for Five hour conversation / Pogovor brez konca (Slovenia)
Produced by School of arts, University of Nova Gorica
DSAF award for a student animated project in development
Amadeja Kirbiš for Dismorphy / Dismorfija
Produced by School of arts, University of Nova Gorica
DSAF special mention for a student animated project in development
Sofiya Kruglikova for Holes / Luknje
Produced by ALUO, University of Ljubljana