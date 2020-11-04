Slovene Animated Film Association Announces 2020 Awards

LJUBLJANA: Mury the Cat – The Big Game and The War of The Words Or The Respectful Silence received the top awards for 2020 from the Slovene Animated Film Association (DSAF). The short animated film Mury the Cat – The Big Game won in the categories of best directing and best animation technique. The War of The Words Or The Respectful Silence won for the best artistic design.

The second edition awards for the best professional animated short films in three categories and for the best student animated projects (already finished or in development) were given at an online event on 3 November 2020, with the support of the Slovenian Film Centre. The awards in the field of animated film were chosen by members of the Slovene Animated Film Association.

List of winners:

DSAF Animation Guild Awards 2020

DSAF award for best animation technique

Matic Perčič for Mury the Cat – The Big Game / Maček Muri - Tekma (Slovenia)

Produced by Invida

DSAF award for best visual concept

Leo Černic for The War of The Words Or The Respectful Silence / Vojna besed ali spoštljiva tišina (Slovenia)

Produced by Kinoatelje

DSAF award for best director

Jernej Žmitek for Mury the Cat – The Big Game / Maček Muri - Tekma (Slovenia)

Produced by Invida

DSAF awards for student animated projects

DSAF award for a finished student animated film

Miha Reja for Behind closed shutters / Za zaprtimi roletami (Slovenia)

Produced by School of arts, University of Nova Gorica

DSAF special mention for a finished student animated film

Jošt Šeško for Geomancy / Zemlječarstvo (Slovenia)

Produced by School of arts, University of Nova Gorica

DSAF special mention for a finished student animated film

Larisa Nagode for Elsie / Elsie (Slovenia)

Produced by School of arts, University of Nova Gorica

DSAF special mention for a finished student animated film

Katarina Blažič for Five hour conversation / Pogovor brez konca (Slovenia)

Produced by School of arts, University of Nova Gorica

DSAF award for a student animated project in development

Amadeja Kirbiš for Dismorphy / Dismorfija

Produced by School of arts, University of Nova Gorica

DSAF special mention for a student animated project in development

Sofiya Kruglikova for Holes / Luknje

Produced by ALUO, University of Ljubljana