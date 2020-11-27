27-11-2020

FESTIVALS: CEE Animation at Slovenia’s Animateka

LJUBLJANA: CEE Animation will present its new series of masterclasses, CEE Animation Experience, in an online format starting on 2 December 2020 at the Animateka International Animated Film Festival. The programme will be implemented online and open to the public for free.

cee animation logoCEE Animation Experience will be held in 2020/2021 in Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Croatia, with further territories under consideration.

The programme of events follows:

10.00 – 11.05 | Masterclass
Making of the Animated Feature Kill It and Leave This Town, animated feature film
Speaker: Mariusz Wilczyński, film director (PL)
Host: Petra Meterc (SI)

11.15 – 12.30 | Case Study Discussion
From Idea to Final Film – Even Mice Belong in Heaven, animated feature film
Speakers: Vladimir Lhotak, producer (CZ), Jan Bubeníček, director (CZ)
Host: Aneta Ozorek (POL)

12.40 – 13.10 | Keynote
Expanded and Hybrid Animated Projects; What to Consider
Speaker: Yvonne van Ulden (NL)

13.10 – 13.30 | Case Study
Sympoietic Bodies, hybrid short film
Speaker: Flavia Mazzanti (IT)

13.30 – 13.50 | Case Study
Microcassette – The Smallest Cassette I’ve Ever Seen, hybrid short film
Speakers: Igor Bezinović, Ivana Pipal (HR)

13.50 – 14.10 | Works in Progress
Transmedia TV Series Twisted Tales, transmedia animated project
Speaker: Sara Božanič (SI)

14.10 – 14.40 | Q&A
Hybrid films
Speakers: Flavia Mazzanti, Igor Bezinović, Ivana Pipal, Sara Božanič
Host: Yvonne van Ulden (NL)

Live streaming link: https://www.facebook.com/ceeanimation

