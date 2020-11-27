FESTIVALS: CEE Animation at Slovenia’s Animateka

CEE Animation Experience will be held in 2020/2021 in Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Croatia, with further territories under consideration.
The programme of events follows:
10.00 – 11.05 | Masterclass
Making of the Animated Feature Kill It and Leave This Town, animated feature film
Speaker: Mariusz Wilczyński, film director (PL)
Host: Petra Meterc (SI)
11.15 – 12.30 | Case Study Discussion
From Idea to Final Film – Even Mice Belong in Heaven, animated feature film
Speakers: Vladimir Lhotak, producer (CZ), Jan Bubeníček, director (CZ)
Host: Aneta Ozorek (POL)
12.40 – 13.10 | Keynote
Expanded and Hybrid Animated Projects; What to Consider
Speaker: Yvonne van Ulden (NL)
13.10 – 13.30 | Case Study
Sympoietic Bodies, hybrid short film
Speaker: Flavia Mazzanti (IT)
13.30 – 13.50 | Case Study
Microcassette – The Smallest Cassette I’ve Ever Seen, hybrid short film
Speakers: Igor Bezinović, Ivana Pipal (HR)
13.50 – 14.10 | Works in Progress
Transmedia TV Series Twisted Tales, transmedia animated project
Speaker: Sara Božanič (SI)
14.10 – 14.40 | Q&A
Hybrid films
Speakers: Flavia Mazzanti, Igor Bezinović, Ivana Pipal, Sara Božanič
Host: Yvonne van Ulden (NL)
Live streaming link: https://www.facebook.com/ceeanimation