FESTIVALS: CEE Animation at Slovenia’s Animateka

LJUBLJANA: CEE Animation will present its new series of masterclasses, CEE Animation Experience, in an online format starting on 2 December 2020 at the Animateka International Animated Film Festival . The programme will be implemented online and open to the public for free.

CEE Animation Experience will be held in 2020/2021 in Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Croatia, with further territories under consideration.

The programme of events follows:

10.00 – 11.05 | Masterclass

Making of the Animated Feature Kill It and Leave This Town, animated feature film

Speaker: Mariusz Wilczyński, film director (PL)

Host: Petra Meterc (SI)

11.15 – 12.30 | Case Study Discussion

From Idea to Final Film – Even Mice Belong in Heaven, animated feature film

Speakers: Vladimir Lhotak, producer (CZ), Jan Bubeníček, director (CZ)

Host: Aneta Ozorek (POL)

12.40 – 13.10 | Keynote

Expanded and Hybrid Animated Projects; What to Consider

Speaker: Yvonne van Ulden (NL)

13.10 – 13.30 | Case Study

Sympoietic Bodies, hybrid short film

Speaker: Flavia Mazzanti (IT)

13.30 – 13.50 | Case Study

Microcassette – The Smallest Cassette I’ve Ever Seen, hybrid short film

Speakers: Igor Bezinović, Ivana Pipal (HR)

13.50 – 14.10 | Works in Progress

Transmedia TV Series Twisted Tales, transmedia animated project

Speaker: Sara Božanič (SI)

14.10 – 14.40 | Q&A

Hybrid films

Speakers: Flavia Mazzanti, Igor Bezinović, Ivana Pipal, Sara Božanič

Host: Yvonne van Ulden (NL)

Live streaming link: https://www.facebook.com/ceeanimation