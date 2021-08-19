PRODUCTION: Peter Bratuša Starts Shooting Sequel to Slovenian Hit Gaja’s World

LJUBLJANA: Peter Bratuša has started shooting Gaja’s World 2 / Gajin svet 2, the sequel to the well-received romantic teen adventure comedy and Slovenian 2018 box-office hit. The 27-days shooting is taking place at several locations in Ljubljana and on the Slovenian coast (Ankaran) in August and September 2021.

In the second part, the protagonist, now 14-year-old Gaja, will tackle teenage troubles in her own determined way. She will experience the hacking of her personal social network profile, help solve a crime and show us that friendship is what counts the most, even though your parents are divorced, you live with a nasty older sister and your relationship with your best friend gets complicated.

“I am extremely happy that after four years we are now looking forward to the sequel to a film that has captured the hearts of several generations of children and parents. Gaja is a little older now, but her world remains one of courage, complications, action, heartfelt friendship, and optimism. The atmosphere on the set befits the film story and once again, a superb team has come together,” director, producer and co-writer Peter Bratuša said in a statement.

This time Uma Štader will play the leading role of Gaja and Enej Černe Berčič her best friend Matic. The well-known Slovenian theatre and film actor Sebastian Cavazza will repeat his role of Gaja’s father, as well as Ajda Smrekar, Lotus Šparovec and Primož Pirnat, while Jurij Zrnec, Bojan Emeršič, Matej Zemljič and Katarina Čas will join the cast for the first time.

The film is produced by Peter Bratuša and Jaka Pokorn through Felina Films in coproduction with RTV Slovenija. The total budget is estimated at 703,000 EUR. RTV Slovenija contributed 340,000 EUR, Felina 55,950 EUR, Studio Viba Film provided technical support in the amount of 39,476 EUR and the Slovenian Film Centre supported the project with 267,709 EUR.

The film is scheduled to premiere in Slovenian cinemas in the autumn of 2022.

Gaja’s World was a domestic box-office hit in 2018 with more than 80,000 admissions till the end of its cinema release in 2019. The film also had around 200,000 television viewers in 2020.

Peter Bratuša was born in 1962 and studied film photography at the Academy of Dramatic Art in Zagreb. He made two feature films as DoP and producer, and directed more than 250 commercials. He also directed the TV series The Life of Tomaž Kajzer and two feature films, Awakenings (2017, Felina Films) and Gaja’s World (2018, Felina Films).

Production Information:

Producer:

Felina Films (Slovenia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Peter Bratuša

Screenwriters: Peter Bratuša, Špela Levičnik Oblak

DoP: Dominik Istenič

Editor: Jan Lovše

Production designer: Miha Ferkov

Costume designer: Vesna Črnelič

Music: Sebastijan Duh

Cast: Uma Štader, Enej Černe Berčič, Sebastian Cavazza, Ajda Smrekar, Lotus Šparovec, Primož Pirnat, Jurij Zrnec, Bojan Emeršič, Matej Zemljič, Katarina Čas