FESTIVALS: Animateka 2021 Opens in Ljubljana

LJUBLJANA: The 18th edition of Slovenia’s festival of animated films, Animateka opened on 29 November 2021 and continues through 5 December. The festival will present 344 short films and seven animated feature films in three competition sections.

The festival’s industry section, AnimatekaPRO, will host its fifth AnimatekaPRO Pitch competition for projects in development from ex-Yugoslav countries. AnimatekaPRO begins on 30 November and runs through 4 December. The industry section has partnered with the regional platform CEE Animation on its section CEE Animation Talents.

Three sections of the festival are devoted to animated documentaries, and the festival will have a special focus on female creators.

The festival also has an online component, Animateka Extended, with 121 short films from the festival available.