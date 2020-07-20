FESTIVALS: CineLink Co-Production Market Unveils the Complete 2020 Selection

SARAJEVO: Sarajevo Film Festival ’s Co-production Market has unveiled the complete 2020 selection. The first part of the selection was announced in May .

CineLink Industry Days organisers have announced that the programme will be taking a different approach this year because of COVID-19. The first part of the CineLink Industry Days, including meetings at the co-production market, screenings of the work-in-progress, workshop for exhibitors and CineLink Talks, will be held entirely online from 14 - 18 August. The second part will take place onsite in Sarajevo from 18 – 21 August for industry professionals who are able to travel and wish to do some on-site networking.

Eight projects from Turkey, Albania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Montenegro and Georgia have been added to the selection making it the complete selection of 16 projects all together.

Newly announced projects:

To Carnations A Song (Turkey)

Directed by Bekir Bülbül

Luna Park (Albania, Greece)

Directed by Florenc Papas

One Month (Bulgaria, Romania, Sweden)

Directed by Maya Vitkova-Kosev

Produced by Viktoria Films

Mandragora

Doppelgänger

Our Father (Serbia)

Directed by Goran Stankovic

Produced by This and That Productions

The Otter (Montenegro)

Directed by Srđan Vuletić

Produced by Artikulacija Film



Rattlesnakes (Serbia)

Directed by Nikola Ljuca

Produced by BIBERCHE Productions

Suddenly (Turkey)

Directed by Melisa Önel

Produced by Vigo Film, Aniden Film

Supporting Role (Georgia)

Directed by Ana Urushadze

Produced by Zazafilms LLC

Projects announced in the first circle:

Blue Banks (Romania)

Directed by Andreea Cristina Bortun

Produced by Atelier de Film

Capturing Sami (Romania)

Directed by Adi Voicu

Produced by Axel Film

Flame (Hungary)

Directed by György Mór Kárpáti

Produced by Proton Cinema

The Gospel According to Kimon (Greece)

Directed by Neritan Zinxhiria

Produced by PLAYS2PLACE

Melting of the Ruler (Montenegro)

Directed by Ivan Salatić

Produced by Meander Film

Spite (Serbia)

Directed by Andrijana Stojković

Produced by BaBoon Production

Nothing to See Here (Hungary)

Directed by Borbála Nagy

Produced by ELF Pictures

Walls (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Amra Mehić

Produced by Relative Pictures