FESTIVALS: CineLink Co-Production Market Unveils the Complete 2020 Selection

CineLink Industry Days organisers have announced that the programme will be taking a different approach this year because of COVID-19. The first part of the CineLink Industry Days, including meetings at the co-production market, screenings of the work-in-progress, workshop for exhibitors and CineLink Talks, will be held entirely online from 14 - 18 August. The second part will take place onsite in Sarajevo from 18 – 21 August for industry professionals who are able to travel and wish to do some on-site networking.
Eight projects from Turkey, Albania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Montenegro and Georgia have been added to the selection making it the complete selection of 16 projects all together.
Newly announced projects:
To Carnations A Song (Turkey)
Directed by Bekir Bülbül
Luna Park (Albania, Greece)
Directed by Florenc Papas
One Month (Bulgaria, Romania, Sweden)
Directed by Maya Vitkova-Kosev
Produced by Viktoria Films
Mandragora
Doppelgänger
Our Father (Serbia)
Directed by Goran Stankovic
Produced by This and That Productions
The Otter (Montenegro)
Directed by Srđan Vuletić
Produced by Artikulacija Film
Rattlesnakes (Serbia)
Directed by Nikola Ljuca
Produced by BIBERCHE Productions
Suddenly (Turkey)
Directed by Melisa Önel
Produced by Vigo Film, Aniden Film
Supporting Role (Georgia)
Directed by Ana Urushadze
Produced by Zazafilms LLC
Projects announced in the first circle:
Blue Banks (Romania)
Directed by Andreea Cristina Bortun
Produced by Atelier de Film
Capturing Sami (Romania)
Directed by Adi Voicu
Produced by Axel Film
Flame (Hungary)
Directed by György Mór Kárpáti
Produced by Proton Cinema
The Gospel According to Kimon (Greece)
Directed by Neritan Zinxhiria
Produced by PLAYS2PLACE
Melting of the Ruler (Montenegro)
Directed by Ivan Salatić
Produced by Meander Film
Spite (Serbia)
Directed by Andrijana Stojković
Produced by BaBoon Production
Nothing to See Here (Hungary)
Directed by Borbála Nagy
Produced by ELF Pictures
Walls (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Amra Mehić
Produced by Relative Pictures