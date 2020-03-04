ZAGREB: Croatian Composers' Society and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre are organising a Day of Croatian Film and Music in Brussels on 24 March 2020, on the occasion of the current Croatian presidency of the Council of the EU.
The programme will include the presentation Croatia Full of Creativity, held at the European Parliament and inaugurated by Dubravka Šuica, the Vice-President-designate for Democracy and Demography. A round table will tackle various issues including the application of the EU Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market and the transparency of algorithms employed by global digital platforms, which should represent the so-called small-repertoire countries such as Croatia in equal measure, however, currently this is not the case.
That same afternoon, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and the European Film Agency Directors – EFAD will host a cocktail party at Cinéma Galeries – Galerie de la Reine, which will be followed by the screening of The Diary of Diana B. directed by Dana Budisavljević, a Croatian/Slovenian/Serbian coproduction between Croatia’s Hulahop, Slovenia’s December and Serbia’s This and That .
