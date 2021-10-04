PRODUCTION: Brandon Cronenberg Shoots New Feature in Croatia and Hungary

ŠIBENIK: The Canadian/Hungarian/Croatian coproduction Infinity Pool directed by Brandon Cronenberg, a thriller about a novelist who unsuccessfully tries to write his second book during an all-inclusive vacation with his wife, is currently being shot at the Amadria Park resort in Šibenik, Croatia.

The main roles are played by Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth. The cast includes Thomas Kretschmann, Amanda Brugel, Caroline Boulton, John Ralston, Jeff Ricketts, Jalil Lespert and Roderick Hill.

The film is produced by Film Forge and Elevation Pictures (Canada) in coproduction with Hero Squared (Hungary) and 4film (Croatia). Neon and Tropic Studios (USA) are announced as executive producers and co-financiers of the film. Celluloid Films (France) is involved as a coproduction partner and international sales agent of the film.

"Two years ago we scouted locations in Croatia and Mr. Cronenberg liked the Amadria Park in Šibenik the most. Infinity Pool will be filmed for five weeks, half of it in Croatia and half in Hungary. All of our filming locations are in the near proximity of the resort", Croatian coproducer Anita Juka said, as reported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC).

Infinity Pool has been supported with 324,000 EUR by Eurimages. HAVC has provided an additional 120,000 EUR / 900,000 HRK as a minority Croatian coproduction grant and further supported the project through the incentive programme Filming in Croatia.

A total of 48 film professionals from Croatia are working on the film. After 12 days of shooting in Croatia, the crew will move to Hungary, where the shooting will be completed. The postproduction will take place in Canada, and the completion of the film is expected for the second half of 2022.

Production Information:

Producers:

Film Forge (Canada)

Elevation Pictures (Canada)

Coproducers:

Hero Squared (Hungary)

4film (Croatia)

Celluloid Films (France)

Credits:

Director: Brandon Cronenberg

Scriptwriter: Brandon Cronenberg

DoP: Karim Hussain

Editor: James Vandewater

Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth, Thomas Kretschmann, Amanda Brugel, Caroline Boulton, John Ralston, Jeff Ricketts, Jalil Lespert, Roderick Hill