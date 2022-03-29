ZagrebDox Pro Confessions 2022 Announces Selected Projects

In addition to working on their projects in development with mentors Sari Volanen (Finland) and Želimir Žilnik (Serbia), the participants will attend masterclasses and panels with a series of film professionals.
ZagrebDox Pro is financially supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Croatian Film Directors’ Guild (DHFR) and the City of Zagreb.
The ZagrebDox International Documentary Film Festival will be held 3-10 April 2022.
ZagrebDox Pro Confessions 2022 Selected Projects:
Catalogue / Until Dawn (Montenegro)
Directed by Andrija Mugoša
Far Away, Kandahar (Croatia)
Directed by Anita Čeko
Gliding in the Universe (Hungary)
Directed by Ilona Szekeres
Irena (Croatia)
Directed by Jasmina Beširević
Spectrum (Croatia)
Directed by Barbara Pešut
Talk to Me! (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Ismira Mašić
The Cypress They Failed to Take Down (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Mina Vavan
The Double Life (Austria)
Directed by Isabella Friedl