ZagrebDox Pro Confessions 2022 Announces Selected Projects

ZAGREB: Eight projects have been selected for ZagrebDox Pro , the industry platform of the ZagrebDox International Documentary Film Festival . This year ZagrebDox Pro adds Confessions to its name and will focus on students and young professionals. The event will take place 5-8 April 2022.

In addition to working on their projects in development with mentors Sari Volanen (Finland) and Želimir Žilnik (Serbia), the participants will attend masterclasses and panels with a series of film professionals.

ZagrebDox Pro is financially supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Croatian Film Directors’ Guild (DHFR) and the City of Zagreb.

The ZagrebDox International Documentary Film Festival will be held 3-10 April 2022.



ZagrebDox Pro Confessions 2022 Selected Projects:

Catalogue / Until Dawn (Montenegro)

Directed by Andrija Mugoša

Far Away, Kandahar (Croatia)

Directed by Anita Čeko

Gliding in the Universe (Hungary)

Directed by Ilona Szekeres

Irena (Croatia)

Directed by Jasmina Beširević

Spectrum (Croatia)

Directed by Barbara Pešut

Talk to Me! (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Ismira Mašić

The Cypress They Failed to Take Down (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Mina Vavan

The Double Life (Austria)

Directed by Isabella Friedl