Masterclasses with Frances McDormand and Joel Coen at 2nd Ponta Lopud FF in Croatia

ZAGREB: American actor/producer Frances McDormand and American director/producer/screenwriter Joel Coen will hold masterclasses at the 2nd edition of the Ponta Lopud Film Festival , which will take place on the Lopud Island (near Dubrovnik) in Croatia 22-27 June 2022.

Special lectures held by award-winning director Juho Kuosmanen, producer Peter Spears and talent agent Brian Swardstrom are also in the programme. The list of special guests - moderators includes directors Pawel Pawlikowski, Michel Franco, Lili Horvát, Danis Tanović and Ognjen Glavonić.

Tamara Kotevska, Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, Una Gunjak and Goran Bogdan are among the selected participants.

The film screenings will take place at the Renaissance Franciscan Monastery of Our Lady of the Cave– LOPUD 1483 and at Lafodia Hotel & Resort sandy beach every evening.

Initiated by Mirsad Purivatra, former director and founder of the Sarajevo Film Festival, and Tilda Grossel Bogdanovic from island Lopud, the festival is a creative hub that organises masterclasses and lectures by the greatest filmmakers working today, specifically tailored for directors, actors and cinematographers of the new generation in Southeast Europe, alongside screenings for a wider audience.

