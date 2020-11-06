FESTIVALS: Cyprus IFF 2020 Plans Hybrid Festival

NICOSIA: The 15th Cyprus International Film Festival , running 15 – 22 November 2020, will announce its on-site screening programme on 13 November, depending on the COVID-19 situation at that time. The festival already has an online version in place.

The festival will screen 126 short and feature films from five continents, 11 scripts in competition, workshops and masterclasses. The Festival highlights the climate change crisis and films from women that make up half of the programme's film selections.