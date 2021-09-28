28-09-2021

FESTIVALS: International Short FF of Cyprus Announces 2021 National Competition

    LIMASSOL: Sixteen short films made by emerging and established Cypriot directors have been selected for the National Competition Programme of the 11th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus, organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth and the Rialto Theatre from 9 to 15 October 2021.

    The 16 titles are automatically included in the International Competition and they are eligible to be selected for a nomination in the European Short Film category at the European Film Awards.

    National Competition Programme:

    A Girl
    Directed by Antony Petrou

    Reconstruction
    Directed by Asimenia Galani

    Drained
    Directed by Anna Fotiadou

    In Limbo
    Directed by Semeli Vogazianou

    Erma
    Directed by Angelos Charalambous

    Every Sunday
    Directed by Keti Papadema

    Everything Is a Lie, Is a Lie!
    Directed by Dimitris Chimonas

    Garden Latte
    Directed by Stelios Stylianou

    My Story
    Directed by Elena Alonefti, Magdalena Zira

    Kamno Pilo
    Directed by Skevi Laou

    Leonidas and the Fish
    Directed by Alexander Machlouzarides-Shalit

    Losing Grace
    Directed by Athena Mandis

    Marios Loizides and the Limits of Art
    Directed by Evagoras Vryonides

    Night Lives
    Directed by Nafsika Hadjichristou

    A Summer Place
    Directed by Alexandra Matheou

    Rites of Spring
    Directed by Yiorgos Tsangaris

