FESTIVALS: International Short FF of Cyprus Announces 2021 National Competition

LIMASSOL: Sixteen short films made by emerging and established Cypriot directors have been selected for the National Competition Programme of the 11th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus , organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth and the Rialto Theatre from 9 to 15 October 2021.

The 16 titles are automatically included in the International Competition and they are eligible to be selected for a nomination in the European Short Film category at the European Film Awards.

National Competition Programme:

A Girl

Directed by Antony Petrou

Reconstruction

Directed by Asimenia Galani

Drained

Directed by Anna Fotiadou

In Limbo

Directed by Semeli Vogazianou

Erma

Directed by Angelos Charalambous

Every Sunday

Directed by Keti Papadema

Everything Is a Lie, Is a Lie!

Directed by Dimitris Chimonas

Garden Latte

Directed by Stelios Stylianou

My Story

Directed by Elena Alonefti, Magdalena Zira

Kamno Pilo

Directed by Skevi Laou

Leonidas and the Fish

Directed by Alexander Machlouzarides-Shalit

Losing Grace

Directed by Athena Mandis

Marios Loizides and the Limits of Art

Directed by Evagoras Vryonides

Night Lives

Directed by Nafsika Hadjichristou

A Summer Place

Directed by Alexandra Matheou

Rites of Spring

Directed by Yiorgos Tsangaris