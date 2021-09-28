FESTIVALS: International Short FF of Cyprus Announces 2021 National Competition

The 16 titles are automatically included in the International Competition and they are eligible to be selected for a nomination in the European Short Film category at the European Film Awards.
National Competition Programme:
A Girl
Directed by Antony Petrou
Reconstruction
Directed by Asimenia Galani
Drained
Directed by Anna Fotiadou
In Limbo
Directed by Semeli Vogazianou
Erma
Directed by Angelos Charalambous
Every Sunday
Directed by Keti Papadema
Everything Is a Lie, Is a Lie!
Directed by Dimitris Chimonas
Garden Latte
Directed by Stelios Stylianou
My Story
Directed by Elena Alonefti, Magdalena Zira
Kamno Pilo
Directed by Skevi Laou
Leonidas and the Fish
Directed by Alexander Machlouzarides-Shalit
Losing Grace
Directed by Athena Mandis
Marios Loizides and the Limits of Art
Directed by Evagoras Vryonides
Night Lives
Directed by Nafsika Hadjichristou
A Summer Place
Directed by Alexandra Matheou
Rites of Spring
Directed by Yiorgos Tsangaris