NICOSIA: The 16th edition of the Cyprus International Film Festival ( CYIFF ) opens 11 November 2021 in Nicosia before moving on to Lanarca and closing on 17 November.

This year’s edition will take place in cinemas. A total of 111 films will be screened.

In addition to film screenings, the festival will hold a scriptwriting workshop and a discussion on equal opportunities in the audiovisual sector for women and men. The festival will also present two feature-length documentaries by members of the newly formed Women in Film and Television Cyprus chapter.