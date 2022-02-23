Deadline is Approaching for 2022 Dot.on.the.map Industry Days

LIMASSOL: The call for projects for the coproduction, training and networking platform for film professionals Dot.on.the.map Industry Days, that will take place n 14 - 16 April 2022 iIn the frames of the 20th Cyprus Film Days International Festival 2022 and in partnership with the Thessaloniki International Film Festival Agora. The deadline for submissions is Friday, 25 February.
Applications of feature-length fiction projects currently in development and financing stage are welcome online at http://dot.cyprusfilmdays.com/ for two sections - Dot.on.the.map Meeting Point and Dot.on.the.map Cinema Talks.
Click HERE fo more information.