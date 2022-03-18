FESTIVALS: Cyprus Film Days 2022 Ready to Kick Off in Physical Format

LIMASSOL: The 20th edition of the Cyprus Film Days International Festival , the biggest film event in Cyprus, will take place in person at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol and the Zena Palace in Nicosia from 8 to 16 April 2022.

Nine feature films will compete in the international competition Glocal Images and four domestic titles have been selected for the Cypriot Films Competition, including Patchwork by Petros Charalambus, a coproduction between Cyprus, Israel and Slovenia, produced by AMP Filmworks in coproduction with Boo productions and Transfax Film Productions. A new edition of Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth will also be in the programme.

The festival will also be holding the 3rd edition of Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days, a coproduction, training and networking platform, organised in collaboration with Greece's AGORA Thessaloniki International Film Festival.

The Cyprus Film Days International Festival is co-organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth and the Rialto Theatre.

Glocal Images International Competition Selection:

Sisterhood / Sestri (North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro)

Directed by Dina Duma

Produced by List Production

Coproduced by Added Value Films, ijVidea Production

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Centre of Montenegro

Yuni (Indonesia, Singapore, France, Australia)

Directed by Kamila Andini

Utama (Bolivia, Uruguay, France)

Directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi

Celts / Kelti (Serbia)

Directed by Milica Tomović

Produced by EED Productions

Supported by Film Center Serbia

Nuuccha (Russia)

Directed by Vladimir Munkuev

Broadway (Greece, France, Romania)

Directed by Christos Massalas

Produced by Neda Film

Coproduced by Blue Monday Productions, Digital Cube

Supported by the Greek Film Centre, the Sundance Institute, L'Atelier Cinéfondation Cannes, ERT SA, France’s CNC, Eurimages and the National Centre of Audiovisual Media and Communication - EKOME SA

107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Directed by Punkchart films

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

The Man with the Answers (Cyprus, Greece, Italy)

Directed by Stelios Kammitsis

Produced by Felony Films

Coproduced by Blonde Audiovisual Productions, Asterisk, 9.99 films

Supported by the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus, the Greek Film Centre, ERT, Creative Europe, IDM Südtirol – Alto Adige, the Apulia Film Commission

Dog (Cyprus, Greece)

Directed by Yianna Americanou

Produced by Filmblades k

Coproduced by Viewmaster Films, the Hellenic Public Broadcaster (ERT)

Supported by the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth - The Cyprus Cinema Advisory Committee, the Greek Film Centre, SEE Cinema Network