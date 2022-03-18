FESTIVALS: Cyprus Film Days 2022 Ready to Kick Off in Physical Format

Nine feature films will compete in the international competition Glocal Images and four domestic titles have been selected for the Cypriot Films Competition, including Patchwork by Petros Charalambus, a coproduction between Cyprus, Israel and Slovenia, produced by AMP Filmworks in coproduction with Boo productions and Transfax Film Productions. A new edition of Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth will also be in the programme.
The festival will also be holding the 3rd edition of Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days, a coproduction, training and networking platform, organised in collaboration with Greece's AGORA Thessaloniki International Film Festival.
The Cyprus Film Days International Festival is co-organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth and the Rialto Theatre.
Click HERE for the press release.
Glocal Images International Competition Selection:
Sisterhood / Sestri (North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro)
Directed by Dina Duma
Produced by List Production
Coproduced by Added Value Films, ijVidea Production
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Centre of Montenegro
Yuni (Indonesia, Singapore, France, Australia)
Directed by Kamila Andini
Utama (Bolivia, Uruguay, France)
Directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi
Celts / Kelti (Serbia)
Directed by Milica Tomović
Produced by EED Productions
Supported by Film Center Serbia
Nuuccha (Russia)
Directed by Vladimir Munkuev
Broadway (Greece, France, Romania)
Directed by Christos Massalas
Produced by Neda Film
Coproduced by Blue Monday Productions, Digital Cube
Supported by the Greek Film Centre, the Sundance Institute, L'Atelier Cinéfondation Cannes, ERT SA, France’s CNC, Eurimages and the National Centre of Audiovisual Media and Communication - EKOME SA
107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
Directed by Punkchart films
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture
The Man with the Answers (Cyprus, Greece, Italy)
Directed by Stelios Kammitsis
Produced by Felony Films
Coproduced by Blonde Audiovisual Productions, Asterisk, 9.99 films
Supported by the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus, the Greek Film Centre, ERT, Creative Europe, IDM Südtirol – Alto Adige, the Apulia Film Commission
Dog (Cyprus, Greece)
Directed by Yianna Americanou
Produced by Filmblades k
Coproduced by Viewmaster Films, the Hellenic Public Broadcaster (ERT)
Supported by the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth - The Cyprus Cinema Advisory Committee, the Greek Film Centre, SEE Cinema Network