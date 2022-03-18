18-03-2022

FESTIVALS: Cyprus Film Days 2022 Ready to Kick Off in Physical Format

    LIMASSOL: The 20th edition of the Cyprus Film Days International Festival, the biggest film event in Cyprus, will take place in person at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol and the Zena Palace in Nicosia from 8 to 16 April 2022.

    Nine feature films will compete in the international competition Glocal Images and four domestic titles have been selected for the Cypriot Films Competition, including Patchwork by Petros Charalambus, a coproduction between Cyprus, Israel and Slovenia, produced by AMP Filmworks in coproduction with Boo productions and Transfax Film Productions. A new edition of Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth will also be in the programme.

    The festival will also be holding the 3rd edition of Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days, a coproduction, training and networking platform, organised in collaboration with Greece's AGORA Thessaloniki International Film Festival.

    The Cyprus Film Days International Festival is co-organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth and the Rialto Theatre.

    Glocal Images International Competition Selection:

    Sisterhood / Sestri (North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro)
    Directed by Dina Duma
    Produced by List Production
    Coproduced by Added Value Films, ijVidea Production
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Centre of Montenegro

    Yuni (Indonesia, Singapore, France, Australia)
    Directed by Kamila Andini

    Utama (Bolivia, Uruguay, France)
    Directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi

    Celts / Kelti (Serbia)
    Directed by Milica Tomović
    Produced by EED Productions
    Supported by Film Center Serbia

    Nuuccha (Russia)
    Directed by Vladimir Munkuev

    Broadway (Greece, France, Romania)
    Directed by Christos Massalas
    Produced by Neda Film
    Coproduced by Blue Monday Productions, Digital Cube
    Supported by the Greek Film Centre, the Sundance Institute, L'Atelier Cinéfondation Cannes, ERT SA, France’s CNC, Eurimages  and the National Centre of Audiovisual Media and Communication - EKOME SA

    107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
    Directed by Punkchart films
    Produced by Punkchart films
    Coproduced by the Radio and Television of SlovakiaEndorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak RepublicEurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

    The Man with the Answers (Cyprus, Greece, Italy)
    Directed by Stelios Kammitsis
    Produced by Felony Films
    Coproduced by Blonde Audiovisual Productions, Asterisk, 9.99 films
    Supported by the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus, the Greek Film Centre, ERT, Creative Europe, IDM Südtirol – Alto Adige, the Apulia Film Commission

    Dog (Cyprus, Greece)
    Directed by Yianna Americanou
    Produced by Filmblades k
    Coproduced by Viewmaster Films, the Hellenic Public Broadcaster (ERT)
    Supported by the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth - The Cyprus Cinema Advisory Committee, the Greek Film Centre, SEE Cinema Network

