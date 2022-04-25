Cypriot Minority Coproduction Added to Cannes Un Certain Regard

NICOSIA: Mediterranean Fever by Palestinian director Maha Haj, an international film coproduced by AMP Filmworks from the Cypriot side, is among the additions to the 75th Cannes Official Selection announced on 22 April 2022.

The film, starring the acclaimed Palestianian theatre actor Amer Hlehel, follows Waleed (40), who lives in Haifa with his wife and children, and dreams of a writing career while suffering from chronic depression. He develops a close relationship with his neighbour (Ashraf Farah), a small-time crook, with an ulterior plot in mind.

Mediterranean Fever is produced by Madjal Films (Palestine) in coproduction with Pallas Film (Germany), Still Moving (France) and AMP Filmworks (Cyprus), in association with Metafora Production (Turkey). The producers are Baher Agbariya, Thanassis Karathanos, Martin Hampel, Juliette Lepoutre, Pierre Menahem, Marios Piperides, and Janine Teerling.

The film was supported by the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus, MDM-Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, Ile de France, Metafora Production, Eurimages.

Mediterranean Fever has been recently picked-up by Luxbox.