LIMASSOL: FNE spoke to Danae Stylianou, Head of Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days held 14-16 April 2022. She spoke about the first on site edition of the event, which is part of the Cyprus Film Days and was held in Limassol at the Rialto Cinema in Cyprus.

Stylianou took over as head of the new event that was launched in April 2022 and was one of the first events to go online after COVID shut down events all over Europe. This year’s edition saw international guests flown in from Bolivia, Poland, Ireland and other countries, and included Pitchings, one-on-one meetings and an emphasis on Cypriot productions and coproductions.

Click HERE for the podcast.